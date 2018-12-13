Flipkart back with Honor Days: Huawei has been trying to make a significant impact on the mid-range smartphone market in India which is generally dominated by Xiaomi and Motorola. The sale is live from December 13 to December 16 and features some of the company's best-selling devices like the Honor 10, Honor 9N among others.

Huawei has been trying to make a significant impact on the mid-range smartphone market in India which is generally dominated by Xiaomi and Motorola. The sale is live from December 13 to December 16 and features some of the company’s best-selling devices like the Honor 10, Honor 9N among others.

Honor 10 available for just Rs 24,999

Honor’s flagship phone was launched at Rs 35,999 but will be available at a 30% discounted price of Rs 24,999. Honor 10 has 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM with a 14.83 cm (5.84 inch) Full HD+ Display. The rear shooters are 24MP + 16MP while there is a 24MP Front Camera. The battery is 3400 mAh Lithium-ion and runs on a Huawei Kirin 970 Processor.

Honor 9 Lite range starting from Rs 9,999

This phone is available in 2 variants- with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB ROM with expandable storage up to 256 GB. Both the variants have a 14.35 cm (5.65 inch) FHD+ Display. The rear camera set-up is a 13MP + 2MP while the front houses 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera. The battery capacity is 3000 mAh and runs on the Kirin 659 Processor and has additional features such as Face Unlock and Ride Mode.

Honor 7A available for just Rs 7,999

Honor 7A was available for Rs 10,999 but after discount will be available for just Rs 7,999. The device has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. There is a 14.48 cm (5.7 inches) HD+ Display with a 13MP + 2MP rear camera along with an 8.0MP Front Camera. The battery capacity is 3000 mAh and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-Core Processor.

The other devices on sale include the likes of Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 9N.

