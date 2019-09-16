Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: E-commerce site Flipkart has announced this year's dates of the Big Billion Days i.e. from September 29 to October 2, 2019. Customers waiting for this time of the year will now be able to access the major deals of the year.

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced this year’s dates for India’s biggest sale, THE BIG BILLION DAYS. Your favorite shopping festival will begin from September 29 to October 4, 2019, on Flipkart. The great year-end deals on Mobiles, Gadgets, Electronics, Laptops, Fashion and all the other categories on Flipkart. At the midnight of September 29 at 12 am Flipkart will open its vault for India’s biggest sale, the Big Billion Days.

To all the Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cardholders, Flipkart will offer an extra 10% discount during the 6-day sale. Along with this, PhonePe & ICICI, Credit Cardholders will also get an extra discount at the last payment page. Flipkart has announced that the Flipkart Plus customers will get the early access to the BBD 2019 sale. Scroll below to know more about this upcoming mega sale event.

Flipkart promises the lowest prices of the year on mobile phones and tablets. During the BBD 2019 sale, customers can buy the latest launches with the best offers and exchange value offers will also be there. This time Flipkart has also teased a Mystery Box offer, where customers can expect to win great prizes like Apple’s iPhone XR.

As promised by the online shopping site, Flipkart Plus customers will be able to access to India’s biggest sale from the evening of September 28 at 8 pm before the Big Billion Days officially starts. Although the sale starts on September 29, the electronics sale will be up on September 30.

Additional discounts can be availed by the night owls between midnight 12 am to 2 am. Customers can also look for combo deals to get the extra per cent of discount. Those who buy three products together can avail 15% discount whereas customers who purchase four products together can avail 20% discount.

Though, Flipkart has not specifically revealed the mobile phones which will be up for the sale during the Big Billion Days 2019. On the other hand, Amazon great Indian festival sale 2019 will also come back during the same period.