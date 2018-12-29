Flipkart always makes it to the headlines whenever it starts any sale on its website starting from big billion days to the mobile bonanza it has always provided its customers with some amazing offers. This time the mobiles bonanza sale came up with some offers exclusively on mobile phones.

As today is the last of the of 4 days sale so here is the list of exclusive deals that you should immediately look for:

Sr. no. Mobile Tag price Offer price 1. Realme 2 pro (4 GB/64GB) 13,990/- 12,990/- 2. Realme 2 pro (8 GB/128 GB) 15,990/- 17,990/- 3. Realme C1 7,999/- 7,499/- 4. Honor 9N (3 GB/32 GB) 10,999/- 8,999/- 5. Honor 9N (4 GB/64 GB) 13,999/- 10,999/- 6. Honor 7A 8,999/- 7,499/- 7. Redmi Note pro (4GB) 14,999/- 12,999/- 8. Nokia 5.1 plus 10,999/- 9,999/- 9. ZenFone max pro M1 (3 GB/32 GB) 10,999/- 8,999/- 10. ZenFone max pro M1 (4 GB/64 GB) 12,999/- 10,999/- 11. ZenFone max pro M1 (6 GB/128 GB) 14,999/- 12,999/- 12. ZenFone Lite L1 5,999/- 4,999/- 13. ZenFone 5Z (6 GB/128 GB) 32,999/- 24,999/- 14. ZenFone 5Z (8 GB/256 GB) 36,999/- 28,999/- 15. Nokia 6.1 plus 15,999/- 14,999/- 16. Honor 7S 6,999/- 5,999/- 17. Motorola One Power 15,999/- 14,999/- 18. Vivo X21 35,990/- 26,990/- 19. Google Pixel 3 (64 GB) 71,000/- 66,500/- 20. Google Pixel 3 XL (64 GB) 83,000/- 78,500/- 21. iphone 6S plus (32 GB) 35,990/- 30,999/- 22. iphone 6S (32 GB) 29,900/- 25,999/- 23. iphone 7 (32 GB) 39,900/- 33,999/- 24. iphone SE (32 GB) 25,000/- 16,999/- 25. iphone XS 99,900/- 94,900/- 26. iphone XR 76,900/- 74,900/-

Other than all these discounts customers who are using SBI credit cards to make the purchase would get an extra 10 per cent discount on all the deals. So, need not to wait any more as the bonanza ends in 10 hours from now.

