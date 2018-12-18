Flipkart offers great deals on Nokia and Samsung devices from December 17 to 19: The deals include sales on the latest launches of both the companies as well as the bestsellers and flagships.

Flipkart offers great deals on Nokia and Samsung devices from December 17 to 19: Flipkart is hosting a sale on the devices from Nokia and Samsung which is running from December 17 to December 19, 2018. The deals include sales on the latest launches of both the companies as well as the bestsellers and flagships. Nokia 6.1 which has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage which is expandable up to 400 GB. The device sports a 14.73 cm (5.8 inch) FHD+ Display along with 16MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a 16MP Front Camera. The device houses a 3060 mAh battery and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octacore Processor and uses the Android One Platform with Oreo 8.1. It was launched at the price of Rs 17,600, it is available for Rs 14,999.

https://images.ctfassets.net/wcfotm6rrl7u/1Q9zDlT3cgSQQogA2qcYwi/af5f71fe2ec579105a46cba570fe3dae/nokia_6_plus-recommended.png?fm=jpg&fl=progressive&q=60

Samsung Galaxy On 6 which boasts of 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. The display is a 14.22 cm (5.6 inches) HD+ Display and the camera set-up includes a 13MP Rear Camera and an 8MP Front Camera. The battery capacity is 3000 mAh. The device is powered by 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa Core Processor. Launched at the price of the Rs 15490, It was available at the discounted price of Rs 9,990.

http://beforeworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Samsung-Galaxy-Note-8-1.jpg

Nokia 8 Sirocco which was launched at Rs 54,999 but is available for only Rs 36,999. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor and a 13.97 cm (5.5 inches) Quad HD Display. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The camera setup is a 12MP + 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP Front Camera.

https://fscl01.fonpit.de/userfiles/7446224/image/nokia-8-sirocco/AndroidPIT-nokia-8-sirocco-box-content-w782.jpg

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comprising of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. The display is a 16.26 cm (6.4 inches) Quad HD+ Display with a dual-camera setup of 12MP + 12MP with an 8MP Front Camera. The battery is a 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. It was launched at Rs. 73,600 but is available for Rs 67,900. The 8GB RAM 512 GB Storage version will be available for Rs. 84,900 down from the original price of Rs 93,000.

https://cnet3.cbsistatic.com/img/9ZuQOnOyKtMTzVm-GnTVtZwMmds=/2018/08/15/cfdf138b-06fc-42bf-b61f-724f248f05a9/samsung-galaxy-note-9-use-1161.jpg

Samsung Galaxy On Max with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM expandable up to 256 GB with a 14.48 cm (5.7 inches) Full HD Display and a 13MP Rear Camera along with 13MP Front Camera. The battery size is 3300 mAh. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6757V/WL 2.39GHz, 1.69GHz, Octa-Core Processor. It is available at a price of Rs 11,900 down from Rs 16,900.

https://i.gadgets360cdn.com/large/samsung_galaxy_on_max_gadgets360_small_1502098524074.jpg

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is put up for sale for the first time. The device has 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 512 GB. The display is a 16.0 cm (6.3 inches) FHD+ Display. It has a unique rear quad-camera setup consisting of 24MP + 5MP + 10MP +8MP along with a 24MP Front Camera. The 3800 mAh Lithium-ion Battery powers the device and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor is present. Launched at a price of Rs 39,000 it is available for Rs 36,990.

https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Galaxy-A9-Star-Pro.jpg

