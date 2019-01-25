Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Republic Day 2019 has brought with itself amazing deals and offers on Flipkart. From branded mobile phones, electronics to Furniture, one can grab them all at discounted prices. SBI credit card holders are up for an added benefit as one can get up to 10% Instant discount on their transactions so that one can celebrate the first festival of the year with enthusiasm, cheer and joy.

In the mobile category, Samsung Galaxy S8, which is originally priced at Rs 49, 990, is available on a discount at just Rs 30, 990. The cost of Galaxy A7 with Triple Rear Camera has been reduced from Rs 25, 600 to Rs 18, 990. Honor 10 Lite is now pegged at Rs 13,999 against Rs 16, 999 while there is also a significant drop in Nokia phones as well as Redmi.

One can also benefit from the exchange offers available in the electronics category. From Television, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Microwaves, it is raining deals and offers on Flipkart. On Furniture, one can grab up to 80% sale on sofas, bed and much more.

For those who are planning to wear something ethnic on the festive occasion, you are in for a great deal. Ladies can get themselves Anarkali suits and Long Kurtis in just Rs 250-Rs 299. Meanwhile, the men can take advantage of the great deals on sneakers from brands like Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Puma and much more as well as watches.

