Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Country’s top electronic commerce company Flipkart announced its mega shopping extravaganza Big Shopping Days on its website flipkart.com on Thursday. The online sale with massive discount offer begins today (on December 6) and end on December 8, 2018. Apart from that, the e-commerce company provides Price Crash offer, Block Buster Deals, Hand Picked Deals of 2018, Christmas Gifting and Be an Early Trendsetter! schemes. Interested buyers can check flipkart.com for details.

With an exciting array of easy payment options ranging from No Cost EMI to Buy Back Guarantees, the Bengaluru-base company ensures accessible and affordable shopping to all and sundry. From the latest ethnic and western clothing and trendy footwear, TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances, premium and budget mobiles, laptops, speakers and cameras among dozens of other electronics to home and furniture essentials, the Big Shopping Days promises offers second to none.

Given is the list of some products that are available with discounts as high as 70 per cent:

1) Core i5 laptops with a starting price of Rs 36, 490 are available up to Rs 4,000/- discount

2) Flipkart offers flat 60 per cent discount on top fashion brands. The offer is available on brands like Puma, Arrow, Only and Safari.

3) The company offers up to 70 per cent discount on televisions and home appliances. Apart from that, the products are available with No Cost EMI and Exchange offer facility.

4) RealMe Pro (up to 8 GB), which costs Rs 14,990), is available at a discounted price of Rs 12, 990 (including Rs 1,000 offer on exchange).

5) Extra Rs 1,500 discount is being offered on Oppo F9 (4 GB version) smartphone.

