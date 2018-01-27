They said the bond of love is eternal and hence people prove it. In a heartbreaking real-life story which will be entering its final chapter on Sunday, a 19-year-old cancer victim Dustin Snyder will marry his longtime girlfriend Sierra Siverio. Dustin Snyder who hails from Florida had proposed his middle school friend Sierra Siverio to marry him and spend his remaining days of life with her. Sierra Siverio, who according to Snyder was there during his toughest times, said yes to his proposal.

In what can be said as the only hope and bright point left in the life of a 19-year-old Dustin Snyder hailing from Florida, who has been battling with cancer, is to marry his longtime girlfriend before he passes off from this world. Dustin Snyder, who is battling from rare cancer called synovial sarcoma, according to his doctors have just a few days left in his and he plans to marry her girlfriend and spend those remaining days as to create the eternal bond and forever memories. Dustin Snyder is presently undergoing treatments to remove the tumours from his body.

According to cancer victim Dustin Snyder, the only high point left in his life is to marry his girlfriend Sierra Siverio who are known to each other since middle school. As introduced by Snyder, Sierra has always been there for him during the toughest journey of his life and stood beside by him after Snyder got the biggest shock of his life. In order to make the ending days of his life the most memorable ones, Dustin Snyder decided to tie the knot with Sierra Siverio.

According to the Washington Post, Dustin Snyder during a short interaction said, “I love her. She’s been there for me through this whole process. She means the world to me. I wouldn’t be able to get through any of this without her.” Dustin Snyder, while making it official to his love, Sierra Siverio, took her to a dinner and proposed her, she said yes. “She is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

After the community got the news that the couple is going to be married, Snyder’s mother, Cassandra Fondahn said that there are people who want to help the couple getting married in their marriage with wedding rings and dresses. There is also a GoFundMe page, maintain by Dustin’s sister, that has so far raised around $13,000. Speaking on this very emotional development, GoFundMe page said that they were trying to make his wishes come true by providing him and his long-term girlfriend with a wedding on 28th Jan 2018 (Sunday).” Dustin Snyder and his girlfriend Sierra Siverio will tie the knot at the Big Red Barn on Sunday.