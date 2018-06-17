Happy father Day to all the fathers in the world. Today, everybody should be thankful to God for having a father in their lives. It is because of their great sacrifice and support that we can lead a wonderful life. Thus we should take a little time from our busy schedule today to thank the Superman of our lives just as international Footballer Sunil Chhetri has done. Check out his Twitter message.

On this auspicious occasion of Father’s Day today, everybody is remembering and talking about the Superman in their lives. Father’s play an equally important role as mothers in a child’s life. We all have fathers, be it biological or step, they are all who make our lives easier and show us the way to tackle problems if we ever have to come across in life as we grow.

And as all the children in the world are celebrating Father’s Day, wishing their father, international footballer Sunil Chhetri is one among them to write a heartfelt message to his father. The footballer took to his social media account to post a message thanking his father for what he is today.

Sunil Chhetri said, “Today I fight every day of my life, wherever I go wherever I am, I follow his simple mantra, It is my dad’s unstoppable attitude towards my life that motivates me to keep chasing my dreams each day with great hunger.”

The footballer said that whatever little success he has in his life would not have been possible without his father. He said that his father has motivated him and pushed him to ensured that he always aspired to be the best version of himself.

This Father’s Day, I have a special message for my dad and all the #UnstoppableDads out there. Tag your dad to thank him for the inspiration he truly is. Join the #UnstoppableDads movement by @KelloggsMuesli #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/NElawYKsGd — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 17, 2018

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June every year. It started during the year 1908 when the first known Father’s Day service was conducted at a church in West Virginia. In addition to that, Grace Golden Clayton also suggested if the Sunday service could be conducted in the honour of over 200 fathers who died at a mining explosion in Monongah. However, it became an annual international event in the year 1909 and later the Father’s Day celebration trend was picked up by every country.

