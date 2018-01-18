Social media: The uncompromised need of the modern times. We express our emotions, imaginations and frustration through our posts on social media. Free the nipple movement which started in 2012 has again surfaced on the social media, as Instagram accounts of people showcasing their nipples were turned down by the authorities as they were against the Instagram's code of conduct.

In the modern times when social media has become a platform for people to display their emotions, express their imagination and rage a war against anything and everything that the society tries to enforce on us. The social media platforms allow us to be the one that may or may not be preferred by the society. We can express ourselves and a fair criticism is always acceptable. But what if social media starts to behave like the society and shuts you down for raising your voice against the odds. Recently, a new trend that has started on Instagram is facing a brutal criticism. The trend that is gaining a lot of attention is women showing their nipples in their Instagram posts. People over Instagram are in a dilemma with the idea of woman’s nipple being visible.

While a man’s nipples are totally acceptable to be displayed, a woman’s nipple image can break Instagram’s strict code of conduct. Thus, the Instagram’s censorship seems to be a bit confusing and contradictory. In 2012, ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign was started by Lina Esco, which raised many eyebrows. The campaign with a message of equality was accepted by the women around the globe and some celebrities also showed up in the support. With #FreeTheNipple hashtag, women posted the pictures with their visible nipple and raised the issue of unfairly sexualizing female breasts. It also surfaced the issue of freedom to breastfeed children, that was one of the practical aspects of the campaign.

Coming back to Instagram’s code of conduct that has come out to be a bit confusing for the plus size model and Instagram user ‘Curvy Natalia Lozano’, Natalia faced the blocking of her Instagram account as she showed a little bit too much for some people’s liking. She had 150,000 followers before her account was suddenly shut down for breaking Instagram’s code of conduct. According to Natalia, she got abused for her content and faced body-shaming a lot of times. But rising above the odds she has made her new account and was successful to bring back some of her.

The accounts like Natalia faced the shutdown for breaking the Instagram’s code of conduct. A few days back, Anushka Manchanda’s posts were taken down by Instagram as the post showed the nipples. While women are busy fighting for the equality and raising concerns about their bodies, the society is fighting back to resist them as soon as possible because c’mon it is against the society’s code of conduct.