In the modern times when social media has become a platform for people to display their emotions, express their imagination and rage a war against anything and everything that the society tries to enforce on us. The social media platforms allow us to be the one that may or may not be preferred by the society. We can express ourselves and a fair criticism is always acceptable. But what if social media starts to behave like the society and shuts you down for raising your voice against the odds. Recently, a new trend that has started on Instagram is facing a brutal criticism. The trend that is gaining a lot of attention is women showing their nipples in their Instagram posts. People over Instagram are in a dilemma with the idea of woman’s nipple being visible.
While a man’s nipples are totally acceptable to be displayed, a woman’s nipple image can break Instagram’s strict code of conduct. Thus, the Instagram’s censorship seems to be a bit confusing and contradictory. In 2012, ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign was started by Lina Esco, which raised many eyebrows. The campaign with a message of equality was accepted by the women around the globe and some celebrities also showed up in the support. With #FreeTheNipple hashtag, women posted the pictures with their visible nipple and raised the issue of unfairly sexualizing female breasts. It also surfaced the issue of freedom to breastfeed children, that was one of the practical aspects of the campaign.
Coming back to Instagram’s code of conduct that has come out to be a bit confusing for the plus size model and Instagram user ‘Curvy Natalia Lozano’, Natalia faced the blocking of her Instagram account as she showed a little bit too much for some people’s liking. She had 150,000 followers before her account was suddenly shut down for breaking Instagram’s code of conduct. According to Natalia, she got abused for her content and faced body-shaming a lot of times. But rising above the odds she has made her new account and was successful to bring back some of her.
Si tengo que empezar con esta cuenta lo voy a flipar con todos los fotones que hay para subir 😅 Por cierto si podéis usad el #natcurvylicious lo máximo posible a ver si llamamos la atención de los señores de @instagrames @instagram . Y os pido , una vez más, que difundamos muchísimo lo que está pasando 😭❤ Gracias una vez más Gracias @anitaalvaradophoto y @pinturasdeguerra por estar siempre ahí ❤
Me llega vuestro amor, me llega vuestro calor. Me llegan vuestras ganas. Me llega vuestra fuerza. Me llega. Me llega también la preocupación sobre el futuro incierto de @natcurvylicious. Y aunque la primera preocupada sea yo, y la esperanza de recuperarla vaya disminuyendo, quiero que sepáis que seguiré aquí. Dadme tiempo. Natalia es la esencia de todo esto y Natalia volverá ❤ Gracias mi niña @samantha_rra por tu apoyo y por las cositas tan bonitas que haces. Otra de mis fotos favoritas que necesitaba compartir.
The accounts like Natalia faced the shutdown for breaking the Instagram’s code of conduct. A few days back, Anushka Manchanda’s posts were taken down by Instagram as the post showed the nipples. While women are busy fighting for the equality and raising concerns about their bodies, the society is fighting back to resist them as soon as possible because c’mon it is against the society’s code of conduct.
(set 2) (swipe left) A man can appear topless in public, or on a public platform, while a woman is slut shamed for doing the same. Most of us will agree that it's impossible and absolutely unsafe for a woman to go out in India with her nipples bared, but online, on @instagram, on @facebook , on platforms which allow more freedom than real life does..let's not discriminate! This is our safe place. Where we can express without fear. It's 2018! Let's grow the fuck up! Let us be equals. #freethenipple #feminism #equality
(set 3) (swipe left) 'Historically, women have sometimes been arrested or charged with public indecency, disturbing the peace, or lewd behaviour for baring their breasts in public' While it is perfectly acceptable for a man to go topless :-/ . A conversation that started with a friend..over a photo that was reported on @instagram and taken down because the woman's nipples were visible in it..got me thinking. This little photo story is a result of that. It ridiculous, that the same people who get offended by the sight of a woman's nipples have absolutely no problem with men showing theirs? nipples = nipples nipples = nipples There are bigger, more horrific issues that women deal with on a daily basis, by the second. But here, on a platform that urban earthlings use daily..let's start small. This is not just about a nipple. This is about EQUALITY. #freethenipple
(set 1) (swipe left) 'We are all born equal.' I am grateful to the feminists, both women and men, who have fought to make the things I take for granted possible. Today I can drive a car, vote, run for government, get an education, file for divorce, step out of my home to work..amongst many other things if I choose. The fight is not over. My sisters in many parts of the world still suffer without basic human rights. Any woman who says she is not a feminist must re-think. Any man who stands for the equality of all humans is a feminist too. We must not stop fighting. #freethenipple #feminist #human #equalrights