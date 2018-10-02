Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018 wishes and messages in Gujarati: India on Tuesday will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi. The father of the nation, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, was born in Porbandar in Gujarat and led India's independence movement against the British rule.

Mahatma Gandhi believed on religious pluralism and encouraged people towards peace and brotherhood. This year, October 2 will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who contributed immensely to the freedom struggle.

On this auspicious occasion, here are the best WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your friends and family a very happy Gandhi Jayanti in Gandhi Ji’s mother tongue, Gujarati:

Dēśa kī liyē jisanē vilāsa kō tukarāya thā

tyāga vidhī dhēja aśēna khaḍa banāyā thā,

pēhēna kītha kī cappala jī sahiyēgraha kā rāga sūryaya thā,

dēśa kā thā anamōla vō ūṇḍā jō mahātmā kahēlē thā…

Hēpī gāndhī jayanti!!!

Ā liṅka mārā gaurava chē,

karma phakta mārī upāsanā chē,

satya ē māruṁ karma chē,

anē hindustāna māruṁ jīvana chē

hēpī gāndhī jayantī

Mātra ēka satya, ahinsā,

bē hathiyārō,

tē śastrō sāthē,

hindustāna ājhāda,

tamanē amara ātmā gamē chē

Kr̥pā karīnē āvuṁ karō

dīyā kamala dēśa kā

bālala gayā sūrēṭa hala

sabēna bōlī satyā aura

ahinsā kī bōḷī

tamē kēvī rītē jatā rahyā chō?

Vyuphuna kī hōḷī

gāndhī jayantī mubāraka!!!

Tamē jē duniyāmāṁ jōvā māṅgō chō tē parivartana karō.

Satya ahinsāthī andha chē,

sīnā tanaya khasēḍavuṁ,

gandā vāndhō nahīṁ

hēpī gāndhī jayanti!!!

Ā mārā gāndhī jayantinē kahēvuṁ chē,

pachī jīndagī jēvō chē kē nahi?

Hēpī gāndhī jayantī… !!

