Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018 wishes and messages in Gujarati: Mahatma Gandhi, who is honoured as the Father of the nation, was born on October 2, 1869. Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi, who is lovingly known as Bapu led nationwide campaigns to encourage Indians to unite and fight for the freedom of the country.
Mahatma Gandhi believed on religious pluralism and encouraged people towards peace and brotherhood. This year, October 2 will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who contributed immensely to the freedom struggle.
On this auspicious occasion, here are the best WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your friends and family a very happy Gandhi Jayanti in Gandhi Ji’s mother tongue, Gujarati:
Dēśa kī liyē jisanē vilāsa kō tukarāya thā
tyāga vidhī dhēja aśēna khaḍa banāyā thā,
pēhēna kītha kī cappala jī sahiyēgraha kā rāga sūryaya thā,
dēśa kā thā anamōla vō ūṇḍā jō mahātmā kahēlē thā…
Hēpī gāndhī jayanti!!!
Ā liṅka mārā gaurava chē,
karma phakta mārī upāsanā chē,
satya ē māruṁ karma chē,
anē hindustāna māruṁ jīvana chē
hēpī gāndhī jayantī
Mātra ēka satya, ahinsā,
bē hathiyārō,
tē śastrō sāthē,
hindustāna ājhāda,
tamanē amara ātmā gamē chē
Kr̥pā karīnē āvuṁ karō
dīyā kamala dēśa kā
bālala gayā sūrēṭa hala
sabēna bōlī satyā aura
ahinsā kī bōḷī
tamē kēvī rītē jatā rahyā chō?
Vyuphuna kī hōḷī
gāndhī jayantī mubāraka!!!
ALSO READ: Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to laud the birth of Bapu
Tamē jē duniyāmāṁ jōvā māṅgō chō tē parivartana karō.
Satya ahinsāthī andha chē,
sīnā tanaya khasēḍavuṁ,
gandā vāndhō nahīṁ
hēpī gāndhī jayanti!!!
ALSO READ: Dussehra 2018: Date, time, significance and importance of Vijaydashmi
Dēśa kī liyē jisanē vilāsa kō tukarāya thā
tyāga vidhī dhēja aśēna khaḍa banāyā thā,
pahēna kītha cappala jī sahēna satyāgraha kā rāga sun’yō thā..
Vaha mahātmā gāndhī kēhalē thā… Hāpī gāndhī jayantī
Satya ahinsāthī andha chē,
sīnā tanaya khasēḍavuṁ,
gandā vāndhō nahīṁ
hēpī gāndhī jayanti!!!
Ā mārā gāndhī jayantinē kahēvuṁ chē,
pachī jīndagī jēvō chē kē nahi?
Hēpī gāndhī jayantī… !!
Leave a Reply