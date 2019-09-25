Gandhi Jayanti 2019: October 2 is a national festival in India and it is celebrated to honor the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. In schools, various programs like skit competitions, extempores, essay competition, and many mare co-curricular activities are performed. Here are some essays for this day that can be referred for essay competitions.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: October 2 is a national festival in India and it is celebrated to honor the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi played a very vital role in Independence of India.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in every school of India to make students aware of Mahatma Gandhi’s role in Independence of India. In schools, various programs like skit competitions, extempores, essay competition, and many mare co-curricular activities are performed.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Essay in 100 words

Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the Nation and he is the world-famous personality and he is the symbol of Truth, Peace, Non-Violence, and simplicity. His full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in the small city of Gujarat, Porbandar on 2nd October 1869. We celebrate his birthday every year on 2nd October as National Festival and call it Gandhi Jayanti.

On this auspicious day, Gandhi Jayanti celebration is performed at Rajghat, the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, where he was cremated. VIPs of our country offer flowers on the cremated place of Bapu and his favorite devotional song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is usually sung in his memory.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Essay in 200 words

Gandhi Jayanti, the national festival of India is celebrated on 2nd October in all our country due to the occasion of the birthday of our father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is a great personality who has a significant role in the fight for freedom from British rule.

He was strictly against Lie, Violence, Non-vegetarianism, and discrimination among people. Mahatma Gandhi’s full name was Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and died on 30 January 1948 due to attack by a Hindu Nationalist Nathu Ram Godse.

The occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is declared as “International Day of Non-Violence” by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007. In our country, we celebrate this auspicious day by organizing a special event at RajGhat (the Mahatma Gandhi’s Memorial) in New Delhi, where head personalities of the country gather, do prayer services, pay homage and offer bunches of flowers on the cremated place of Mahatma Gandhi.

We, the citizen of India, remember our Bapu by singing his all-time favorite devotional song “Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram Patit Pavan Sita Ram”. In his honor, the day is declared as Gazetted holiday and all the schools, colleges and organizations remain closed on this day.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Essay in 300 words

The legend Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti the birth date of Mahatma Gandhi (Father of the Nation) is celebrated as National Festival all across the country as well as declared as “International Day of Non-Violence” all over the world. Mahatma Gandhi has proved himself as a great freedom fighter, huge supporter of Non-Violence, truth, peace, simple living high thinking, vegetarianism, and fearlessness.

For making our country independent from British Rule, Mahatma Gandhi has played various key roles. It was only Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that we can get freedom by following the way of truth and non-violence.

How do we Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and Pt. Lal Bahadur Shastri (who was also a great freedom fighter of Non-independent India) falls on the same day. Thus we celebrate double birthday on this auspicious day of 2nd October. On this occasion of National Festival, we celebrate it in different ways.

Celebration at RajGhat

On 2nd October, our country’s President, Prime minister and several political leaders gather at RajGhat “The Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi”, where they do prayer meetings, pay homage to the statue of Bapu and offer flowers on the cremated place of “Mahatma Gandhi”. The famous devotional song of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” is sung in the memories of Mahatma Gandhi as it was his favorite song.

Celebration at Schools and Colleges

This National festival Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the country in several ways like various major schools and colleges organize cultural events and programs on this special day. Students prepare plays and drama for describing a brief story on the life of Bapu, narrate a speech on Mahatma Gandhi and Pt. Lal Bahadur Shashtri and also present their own view. Small children dress up like Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri to remember and tribute them in their own way.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Essay 400 words

Introduction

One of the three national festivals of India is the birth date of the great legend of the country “Mahatma Gandhi”. We referred this day as Gandhi Jayanti and celebrate it on 2nd October every year. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with the second prime minister of India pt. Lal Bahadur Shastri. To pay tribute and give honor to the great person and freedom fighter of our country, we celebrate this auspicious day with high enthusiasm in various organizations, firms, colleges and schools situated in different parts of our country.

About Mahatma Gandhi

Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi was the full name of Mahatma Gandhi and he was born in 1869 in Hindu merchant caste family of Gujarat. He was a barrister by profession. His whole life was full of struggle in a manner to provide us an independent India. He was a great political leader and freedom fighter. We can never forget his struggle and hard works made to make our country free from British Rule by using the way of Truth, Peace, and Non-Violence.

Mahatma Gandhi named his non-violent resistance against British Rule as “Satyagrah Movement”. Like “Satyagrah movement” many other protests were done by Mahatma Gandhi, those are “Dandi March” in 1930 along with “Quit India Movement” or “India August Movement” in 1942 was the prime weapon of Mahatma Gandhi to make India free from Britishers. Due to these activities, he got arrested many times for many years. Finally, on 15 august 1947, India got independence from the British Empire.

On 30 January 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu Nationalist Nathu Ram Godse, who was also a member of Hindu Mahasabha. Mahatma Gandhi was fired three times at chest by him from a close distance and left this country with full of sorrow forever.

Celebration in India on Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi was the prominent leader with spiritual personality, had big courage to get our country free from the British Empire. To give honor and tribute to our country’s great legend Mahatma Gandhi, the government has declared National Festival and Gazetted Holiday on this date of 2nd October. Various events are organized on 2nd October like arts and science exhibitions, plays and act at different organizations or colleges, commemorative gathering, speech narrations, etc.

Conclusion

Our country’s head people like the prime minister, president of India and other politicians or leaders gather at Rajghat (The Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi) to pay tribute to our father of the nation by prayer services, paying homage, offering flowers on the cremated place of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi’s all-time preferred devotional song ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’ is sung on this day in the memory of Bapu.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Essay 600 words

Introduction:

In India, some of the personalities are there which can never be forgotten and can never be compared with any other person. One of the great personalities of them is Mahatma Gandhi, we also call him Father of Nation or Bapu. He was the great legend, who makes our country free from British rule by using his own way of Truth and Non-violence.

In India, to give tribute to our Nation’s Father Mahatma Gandhi, his birth date 2nd October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year. Government has declared it as one of the three national festivals of India like 15 august Independence Day, 26 January Republic day and 2nd October Gandhi Jayanti.

Brief Description of Mahatma Gandhi

Several books, magazines, and movies are based on the story of Mahatma Gandhi; we are here providing a brief description of the life of Bapu, who was a true freedom fighter.

Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi was the original name of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in a Hindu family in Porbandar, Gujarat on 2nd October 1869. His Father name was Karamchand Gandhi who was also a political figure. His mother name was Putlibai, she was a religious lady. At the age of 13, he got married to Kasturba Gandhi.

Since his childhood, he was too much honest and true love. He completed his study of law from London and practiced from South Africa. He lived in South Africa for 21 years during his Law practice. In South Africa, he had to face discrimination among colored people.

One day he was thrown off a train at Pietermaritzburg as he was not allowed to move from the first-class compartment. He protests against this act and was allowed the next day to move via first class. Many other such incidents happened with Gandhi in South Africa and then he decided to extend his time to stay there for the sake of other Indians residing there in order to raise a voice against discrimination.

In 1915, Gandhi returned to India at the request of Gopal Krishna Gokhle, who was the leader of the congress party. Gandhi joined the Congress party and took the leadership in 1920. Gandhi played an important and insignificant role in getting the independence of our country from the British Empire by introducing the way of Non-Violence and Truth. He was a great supporter of Truth, Peace, Nonviolence, Vegetarianism, etc.

He was the example of simple living and high thinking. During his war with Britishers for the freedom of India, he applied various protest with different names, like Satyagrah movement in 1930, Dandi March in 1942 against the tax on salt and Quit India Movement or August Kranti movement in 1942 with a speech of Do or Die to demand the end of British rule in India. At last, on 15 august 1947 British Empire had to end their rule in India.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu Nationalist Nathu Ram Godse. He fired three bullets in the chest of Bapu from a close range and spread the sorrow and darkness all across the country.

Where and how do we Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Though the birthday celebration of our father of nation occurs all across the country, it is celebrated mainly at two places; one is where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated (that place is known as “The Martyr’ Column at Gandhi Smriti”) and second is “Rajghat” where he was cremated in New Delhi. To tribute our nation’s father, the day of Gandhi Jayanti has declared a Gazetted holiday. On 2nd October, we also celebrate the birthday of our nation’s second Prime Minister Pt. Lal Bahadur Shastri. Various celebration types take place for celebrating this National Festival:

At Rajghat, prayer services, paying homage in front of Bapu’s statue with an offering of bunches of flower on the cremated place of Mahatma Gandhi by the leaders and politicians. Exhibition for art and science is organized on that day of Gandhi Jayanti.

Grand events are organized in major colleges, governmental or non-governmental organizations for celebrating this auspicious day.

There is an official ban on the sale of Alcohol all across the country on 2nd October, as he was strictly against alcohol and non-vegetarianism.

Movies based on the story of Mahatma Gandhi are telecasted on this day. Favorite devotional song of Mahatma Gandhi “Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram” is played and sung on this day to remember our great legend, Mahatma Gandhi.