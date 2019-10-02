Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year. This day is celebrated to honor the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Here are some messages, quotes, posters, photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status that you cab send tyo your near ones and wish them on this national holiday.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in the honor of the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. This day is celebrated as a national holiday in the entire country which means all the government institutions, schools, and other organizations are closed on this day and people remember the great deeds of Gandhi Ji.

October 2 is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly considering the peaceful methods adopted by him. Gandhi Ji fought a successful fight against the Britishers in India without using any weapon as he always supported non-violence.

खादी मेरी शान है

करम ही मेरी पूजा है

सच्चा मेरा कर्म है

और हिंदुस्तान मेरी जान है

गाँधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

रघुपति राघव राजाराम

पतित पावन सीताराम

सीताराम सीताराम

भज प्यारे तू सीताराम

ईश्वर अल्लाह तेरे नाम

सबको सन्मति दे भगवान

अहिंसा का पुजारी

सत्य की राह दिखने वाला

ईमान का पाठ पढ़ा गया हमें

वो बापू लाठी वाला

गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

दे दी हमें आज़ादी

बिना खडग बिना ढाल

साबरमती के संत

तूने कर दिया कमाल

गांधी जयंती पर मेरा

सभी से बस यही कहना है

जीना है तो गांधी जैसे

वरना जीना भी क्या जीना है

लंबे-लंबे भाषणों से कहीं अधिक मूल्यवान है इंच भर कदम बढ़ाना।

जो समय बचाते हैं, वे धन बचाते हैं और बचाया हुआ धन, कमाए हुए धन के बराबर है।

भविष्य में क्या होगा, मैं यह नहीं सोचना चाहता। मुझे वर्तमान की चिंता है। ईश्वर ने मुझे आने वाले क्षणों पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं दिया है।

आपकी मान्यताएं आपके विचार बन जाते हैं,आपके विचार आपके शब्द बन जाते हैं, आपके शब्द आपके कार्य बन जाते हैं, आपके कार्य आपकी आदत बन जाते हैं, आपकी आदतें आपके मूल्य बन जाते हैं, आपके मूल्य आपकी नियति बन जाती है।