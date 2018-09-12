Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the widely celebrated festivals in the country. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in various states like Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat. Here are some of the best dishes you can prepare on Ganesh Chaturthi 2018.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the honour of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day festival would begin on September 13 and end on September 23 this year. The festival ends with the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, which are sculpted by the artists days before the festival as a part of preparations. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in various states like Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat. It is popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in southern parts of the country. On this festival, Lord Ganesha devotees sing, dance and revel in folk tunes.

On this festival, over 1.25 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed in Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai. On this day, devotees install Lord Ganesha idols at their homes and in public. The most exuberant part of this festival is the procession, in which a large number of devotees take part.

Here are some of the best dishes you can prepare on Ganesh Chaturthi 2018:

Modak (Ladoo): Ganesha is called ‘modapriya’ or the lover of modaks. This is the primary dish made during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Poha Gur Ladoo:

Besan Ladoo:

Banana halwa:

Badam ka halwa:

Batata bhaji and Puri:

