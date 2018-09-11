Ganesh Chaturthi is on is the way and the preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha are on full fleek. Lord Ganesha is also known as the Vighnaharta as he removes obstacles from the path of his devotees and blesses them with a prosperous life. This year, the celebration of his birth anniversary known as Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed from September 13 to September 23.

Reason for the pompous celebration of this festival is the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, which falls on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhaadrapada month which typically comes under the month of August or September. Lord Ganesha who is also called the God of Wisdom is worshipped all around the country during this 10-day long festival. On this auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some unknown and interesting facts about him.

1. Lord Ganesha is one of the 5 top Hindu deities and is ranked after Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva and Durga.

2. As it is mentioned in Shivpuran, Parvati’s friends Jaya and Vijaya made her take the decision to make Lord Ganesha. It is said that her friends suggested that there should be someone who obeys Parvati’s orders too as Nandi and all other followed the instructions of Lord Shiva. Parvati then made Lord Ganesha from the dirt of her body.

3. Another fact mentioned in the Shivapuran is that the body colour of Lord Ganesha is different from other. The body of Ganesha is said to be of green and red colour

4. An unbelievable story is mentioned in the Brahmavavarat Puran about Lord Ganesha. It is said that Lord Shiva once, out of rage attacked Surya Dev with his Trishul. After this tragedy happened, Surya Dev’s father got provoked and cursed Lord Shiva that he would attack his son in the same way.

5. People think that Lord Ganesha stayed a bachelor whole of his life but according to Shiv Maha Puran, Ganesha got married to Riddhi and Siddhi. He also has two sons named Shetra and Laabh.

Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018.

