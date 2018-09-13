Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and many others wished their fans and followers a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 and shared the pictures of the Lord Ganesha on the internet.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Bollywood celebrities shared Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and wished their fans on Twitter. According to the Hindu mythology, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is the birthday of Lord Ganesh, which is celebrated for 10 days. This 10 days long festival includes murti sthapna (When people brings home the idols of Lord Ganesha), puja, traditional dance, distribution of sweets (Modak and laddoo) and murti visarjan.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and many others welcome Bappa to their house every year.

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of celebrations in Ganesh temple and chants Ganpati Bappa Morya.

“This is MAGICAL !!!! Shree Ganesh Temple in Entebbe, Uganda celebrates #GaneshUtsav with the chants of #GanpatiBappaMorya. Listen to the sound of drums and the expressions on the faces of the people who are playing them.🙏🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappaMorya #MoryaRaBappaMoryaRe”

This is MAGICAL !!!! Shree Ganesh Temple in Entebbe, Uganda celebrates #GaneshUtsav with the chants of #GanpatiBappaMorya. Listen to the sound of drums and the expressions on the faces of the people who are playing them.🙏🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappaMorya #MoryaRaBappaMoryaRe pic.twitter.com/80Eawtpkh6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2018

Here’s how Bollywood welcomes Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018:

T 2929 – Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music… Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy 🙂🎊 I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings!#GanpatiBappaMorya 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/HrxjazZc3B — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 12, 2018

#timesgreenganesh. Was honoured to launch this years #greenganesh celebrate an eco friendly Ganapati pic.twitter.com/HHKxUBtrGv — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 11, 2018

Beautiful Ganesha Karan 😊Love his eyes. Didn't know you are the man behind the popular "Angry Hanuman ji " picture. 😊😊😊 I see it everywhere, creative and powerful. Wish you the best 😊#GaneshChaturthi #Ganeshotsav #ganeshchaturthi #Ganesha https://t.co/y2z0fLu3F1 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 12, 2018

