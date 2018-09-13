On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Bollywood celebrities shared Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and wished their fans on Twitter. According to the Hindu mythology, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is the birthday of Lord Ganesh, which is celebrated for 10 days. This 10 days long festival includes murti sthapna (When people brings home the idols of Lord Ganesha), puja, traditional dance, distribution of sweets (Modak and laddoo) and murti visarjan.
Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and many others welcome Bappa to their house every year.
Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of celebrations in Ganesh temple and chants Ganpati Bappa Morya.
“This is MAGICAL !!!! Shree Ganesh Temple in Entebbe, Uganda celebrates #GaneshUtsav with the chants of #GanpatiBappaMorya. Listen to the sound of drums and the expressions on the faces of the people who are playing them.🙏🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappaMorya #MoryaRaBappaMoryaRe”
Here’s how Bollywood welcomes Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018:
Leave a Reply