Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Date: Lord Ganesha is the God of prosperity, good luck and success. Often known as Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesha is believed to bless his devotees with all the happiness and prosperity in life and take away all the pain and remove obstacles from the way. Ganesh Chaturdashi is considered an important festival in India celebrated with fun and frolic. Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that is celebrated for 10 days and worships Lord Ganesha in that duration. Ganesha Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and typically falls in the month of August or September. The festival is celebrated with all the enthusiasm and zest in our country. As the time for Ganesh Chaturthi nears by, Lord Ganesha’s statues and clay idols are made and brought by families at home to worship and offer their prayers, which is symbolic of his arrival. With this, the pandals are decorated with beautiful Ganesha murtis to welcome him wholeheartedly.

Like all the beautiful Hindu festivals, Ganesha Chaturthi is also celebrated with great fervour, which includes lots of sweets and delicacies and later hopping pandal to pandal to worship Lord Ganesha.

In Hindu Dharma, Lord Ganesha is considered the God of new beginnings. It is believed that Lord Ganesha keeps us away from all the bad and negative vibes and stops the obstacles that come our way. Lord Ganesha is also known as the God of wisdom and intelligence. The festival of new and positive beginnings, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed all over India. However, several states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh celebrate it exuberantly.

Time of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 would begin from September 13 with colourful and elaborate celebrations.

Mantras for Ganesh Chaturthi :

