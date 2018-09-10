Special Rangoli designs for Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Every Indian festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people. Starting from delicious varieties of sweets to decorative lights and beautiful Rangolis, everything ads up to the pompous celebration. To make your Ganesh Chaturthi even more colourful, we have listed down some Rangoli beautiful designs. Have a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: This year, the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place from September 13 to September 23. The Lord Ganesha devotees get engrossed in preparing themselves to welcome the Vighnaharta with whole of their heart. Lord Ganesha is known for his wisdom, it is believed that if Lord Ganesha is happy with you, he will shower you with happiness and prosperity.

Different types of ways are opted by people to decorate their house to welcome the Lord Ganesha to their homes. They prepare his favourite sweet dish modak and make rangoli on the entrance gate or the doorstep. Rangoli is said to be the signify good luck and is used in all Indian Hindu festivals. Rangoli bring positivity in the house with the different colours that are used. There are many designs and tricks to make a beautiful rangoli and to save you from the chaos, we have mentioned some videos and pictures to make your colourful decoration an easy and fun task to do.

Best and Easy Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Designs:

