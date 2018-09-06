Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Top 5 Bollywood songs that celebrate Lord Ganesha's birthday: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in honour Lord Ganesha. This year Ganesha Chaturthi would begin on September and conclude on September 23. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm in states like Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In Mumbai only, more than 1 lakh statues of Lord Ganesha, from small to large, are immersed

This year Ganesh Chaturthi would begin on September 13 and conclude on September 23. This festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm in states like Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In Southern India, it is popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Months before this festival, craftsman begins sculpting idols of Lord Ganesha. After the conclusion of celebrations, Lord Ganesha idols are immersed in the river.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees sing, dance and revel in folk tunes. The primary sweet dish during the Ganesh Chaturthi is modak, popularly known as ladoo in North India. In Mumbai only, more than 1 lakh statues of Lord Ganesha, from small to large, are immersed.

Top 5 Bollywood songs that celebrate Lord Ganesha’s birthday:

Deva Shree Ganesha, Artist: Ajay Gogavale, Movie: Agneepath, Released: 2011

Aala Re Aala Ganesh, Artists: Wajid Ali, Dr Ganesh Chandanshive, Movie: Daddy, Released: 2017

Bappa, Artist: Vishal Dadlani, Movie: Banjo, Released: 2016

Ganjanana, Artist: Sukhwinder Singh, Movie: Bajirao Mastani, Released: 2015

Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati), Artists: Sachin–Jigar, Hard Kaur, Movie: ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Released: 2012

