Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of excitement and that's why Ganesh Chaturthi of Mumbai is famous all over India. Pandals of Mumbai are very famous and people from all over the country visit them. Here is the list of famous pandals of Mumbai which has a great significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: The festive season has begun and loud and cheerful voices chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya can be heard in any town as Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long affair in which all the devotees worship Lord Ganesha and celebrate the festival with ultimate zeal and enthusiasm. People gather on the festival irrespective of their cast and most of the times their religion too. Lord Ganesh is worshipped before doing any good thing or starting any ritual and as per the beliefs, it is said that Lord Ganesh comes to earth for the period of 11 days.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lal Baug

This is a very prominent form of Ganapati and devotees wait in the queue to get a glimpse of Lalbaugcha raja on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lalbaugcha Raja is considered as wish-fulfilling Ganpati. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different themes here last year it created an eco-friendly theme. This year as said by Balasaheb Kamble, president of the Mandal, Chandrayan 2 will be the theme of Lalbaugcha Raja and once the Chandrayan lads on the moon on September 7, everyone expects Bappa to bless Chandrayan 2 mission

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri

This is very popular pandal in during Ganesh Chaturthi as it is visited by many celebrities. This year theme of this pandal is inspired by Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain. Spokesperson of the Mandal Uday Salian said they took special permission from the trustees of the Ujjain temple to click photographs so that they can replicate the temple.

Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal

Chinchpokli Mandal’s aagman sohla is very famous. Last year this pandal had the theme of Bruhadeshwar temple of Punjab and this year theme of the Pandal replicates Pashupatinath temple of Nepal.

Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle

This is the richest Mandal in the city. It is known for the Gold Ganesha idol and per day around 1 lakh devotees visit this pandal. Satish Nayak, trustee of the pandal said that we have 1200 type of meals inside the pandal and they are using cloth bags and butter papers for prasad distribution to reduce plastic waste.

Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle, Fort

This pandal is known for its huge decoration last year they created a replica of a Rajasthani palace and a 40-feet large elephant gate. This year, they intend to donate a dialysis machine after the celebration.