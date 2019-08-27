When is Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Date in India, Puja Time, Vidhi, Muhurat and Aarti: Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on September 2, 2019. Check out the auspicious time, puja vidhi, visarjan timings of Ganapati baba this year here. scroll down.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Date in India: Puja Time, Vidhi, Muhurat and Aarti: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the country but mostly in the southern part of India. It is the festival where idols of Lord Ganesh are brought in the house seeking peace and is said that when Ganpati Ji leaves the house he takes away all the problems one faces in their life.

Devotees usually keep the idols of Lord Ganesh in their house for seven to eleven days and at the same time, there are devotees who go for Ganpati Visarjan on third, fifth, seven, tenth day as well. Check out the auspicious time, muhurat, puja vidhi, aarti for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 here:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Time for Ganpati Visarjan

September 2, 2019, is the date when the whole country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and immerse Ganesh Ji idols in water. So what will the auspicious timing to immerse Ganesh Ji in the water on the third day, seventh day and the eleventh day will begin? Check here:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Visrajn on September 2

Afternoon Muhurat: 1:55 am to 6:38 pm

Evening Muhurat: 6:38 pm to 8:04 pm

Night Muhurat: 10:55 pm to 12:21 am on September 3, 2019

Morning Muhurat: 1:47 am to 6:04 am on September 3, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Immersion Muhurat on the third day- September 5, 2019

Early morning muhurat: 3:12 am to 4:39 am on September 5, 2019

Morning muhurat: 06:04 pm to 09:12am, 10:46 am to 12:20pm

Afternoon muhurat: 3:28 pm to 6:36 pm

Night muhurat: 8:20 pm to 12:20 am

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Immersion Muhurat on the seventh day- September 9, 2019

Early morning muhurat: 4:40 am to 6:07 am on September 9, 2019

Morning muhurat: 7:39 am to 12:19 am

Afternoon muhurat: 1:52 pm to 3:25 pm

Night muhurat: 1:46 am to 3:13 am on September 9, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Immersion Muhurat on the Anant Chaturdashi- 11th day, September 13, 2019

Morning muhurat: 6:08 am to 07:40 am, 10:45 am to 03:22 Pm

Afternoon muhurat: 4:54 pm to 6:27 pm

Evening muhruat: 6:27 pm to 09:22 pm

Night muhurat: 12:18 am to 1:45 am on September 13, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Puja Vidhi and establishment of Lord Ganpati

Before going to take a Ganpati idol, devotees are to take a bath, wear clean clothes, make a swastika in a silver plate when Ganpati Ji idol is being brought into the home. If there is no silverware then brass, copper works too. After establishing Lord Ganesh, pray to him daily offer him sweets especially laddoo and offer aarti both in evening and morning.

Where you will be keeping the Lord Ganesha idol make sure you decorate the place with flowers, rangoli mango leaves, and other materials, it is said to be auspicious and make the lord happy.