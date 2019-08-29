Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 date, time in India: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in order to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha who is also referred to as the god of beginnings. The Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadra as per the Hindu calendar. this year is expected to start on September 2, 2019. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the god of good fortune, luck, and wisdom and is also known as Gajadant, Gajanana and few more names.

As per the history, Goddess Parvati made Ganesha out of sandalwood paste and put him to guard the gate while she was bathing. When Lord Shiva came back and wanted to go in, Ganesha stopped him from doing so which made Lord Shiva angry and he severed his head. When Goddess Parvati came to know about this, she started crying as she wanted the child back. In order to fulfill her wish, the child was brought back to life by Lord Shiva as he gave him the head of an elephant after that Lord Ganesha was reborn with the head of an elephant.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts with the Pranapratishhtha which comprises chanting of mantras by a priest which is followed by a 16-step ritual called Shodashopachara pooja. Some of the delicacies offered by the devotees in this day are modak, coconut rice, payasam, and motichoor laddoo.

Ganesh Chaturthi Important date and time:

Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019

Ganesha Visarjan date: September 12, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11:05 AM to 1:36 PM

Timespan: 2 hours 31 minutes

Time to avoid moon sighting: 8:55 AM to 9:05 PM

Timespan: 12 hours 10 minutes