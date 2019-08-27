The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, known as Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and everyone is in the festive mood. Celebrations across the country have already been started and everyone is just waiting to welcome Ganpati Bappa on September 2. We have listed the top 8 songs to welcome Bappa, check now.

Mumbai’s favorite festive occasion is almost here. That time of the year has come now when you bring home lord Ganesha and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi with a grandeur. Although this year Ganesh festival will start from September 2, everyone is already in the celebration mode. After celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, now its turn to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha with full joy and happiness.

Every year, not just us, but celebrities like Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and many more celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and welcome Ganpati Bappa with full devotion and involvement. The celebration of this festival can also be seen in many Bollywood movies like Agneepath, Wanted, Vaastav, Aasoo Bane Angaarey, ABCD 2 and many more.

As everyone is excited to welcome Ganpati Bappa this year too, here we have a list top 10 Hindi songs dedicated to the elephant-headed God that will get you grooving, have a look:

Aala Re Aala Ganesha (Daddy)– This song from Arjun Rampal’s Daddy is a must to be added in your playlist for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sada Dil Vi Tu (ABCD)– This is another ultimate song that can be played while welcoming Ganpati Bappa to your home or pandal.

Deva Shri Ganesha (Agneepath)– This song comes from one of the best movies of Hrithik Roshan. Dedicate this song to Gajanan and welcome him with full involvement.

O My Friend Ganesha (My Friend Ganesha)– Kids love Ganpati Bappa and by adding this song to the playlist, kids will also enjoy the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mourya Re (Don)– The best Ganpati song you can play during visarjan (immersion day), dedicating him to spread love and peace.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi (Viruddh…)– The most-lovable Ganesha song that can be played during Ganesh aarti.

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale (Agneepath)– Another Ganesha song from the film Agneepath for visarjan day.

Deva Ho Deva (Hum Se Badhkar Kaun)– This song can be played while welcoming lord Ganesha or even during aarti.