Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Try oreo modak on this Ganesh Chaturthi and leave an impression om your guests with this unique sweet delicacy. Modak is the prominent dish and apart from modak there are the various sweet dishes that are offered to Lord Ganesha. Scroll down to find recipes like oreo Modak and Puran Poli.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh Chaturthi also popular as Vinayak Chaturthi is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated for 10 days and huge pandals are decorated in many parts all over the country. In this festival divine sculpture of Lord Ganesha is established for 10 days and all the devotees worship it with heartfelt pleasure.

Lord Ganesha is the first venerable God as he is worshipped first of all on any auspicious occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha and this occasion is celebrated for 10 days and all devotees enjoy a lot during these days they worship Lord Ganesha and celebrates these days by dancing and other activities for enjoyment. On these days, roads are painted red due to gulal and abeer as they are used to showcase the enjoyment and pleasure.

In India, any celebration is incomplete without food and delectable delicacies as there is a different dish for every occasion and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi it becomes modak is the prominent dish and apart from modak there are the various sweet dishes that are offered to Lord Ganesha.

Here are the best sweet dishes that devotees must try this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Modak:

Lord Ganesha is also known as Modakpriya in scriptures which reveals the significance of this sweet delicacy on his day. Modak is considered as the quintessential prasad that is offered to Lord Ganesha on this occasion. Ganesha Chaturthi is incomplete without preparation of modak as it is the most beloved dish of Lord Ganesha. This sweet dish is very easy to make and devotees should try making this sweet dish at home and enhance the flavor of their festival.

Coconut Laddoo:

Any festival is incomplete without this sweet dish, it is offered to Lord Ganesha and is a very easy dish to try at home. It is made with very simple and easily available ingredients.

Motichoor Laddoo:

Auspicious occasions are incomplete without offerings of Motichoor laddoo as it is considered as pious sweet dish.

Shrikhand:

Shrikhand is a luscious dessert that you can’t resist from trying at home. Made with simple ingredients such as yogurt this recipe is loved by everyone and is very popular offering to Lord Ganesha.

Puran Poli:

Pooran Poli is a sweet dish that satisfy cravings for sweet dish and fills your stomach as well as it is made from grains.