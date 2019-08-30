The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just a few days away and everyone has already started preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes like every year. As the festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes and pandals, a young man from Karnataka has made eco-friendly Ganesh idols that can later develop into plants.

The festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and people across the different parts of the country are in full swing to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha and welcome him home like every year with full devotion and involvement. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 2 and with celebrations already turned on, we can see the Ganesha clay idols in the markets. But this year, sculptors are putting their full efforts to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols with the use of bio-degradable and water-soluble materials.

A young man from Mangaluru, Karnataka, Nithin Vaja has created Lord Ganesha idols using the paper pulp and seeds that can later grow into beautiful plants. He also made it clear that he avoids using any toxic materials and paints. Idols filled with seeds from fruits, vegetables, and trees are unlike the traditional idols and can be easily dissolved in the water.

Vaja claimed that the idols have been made by crushing old newspapers and books into pulp that he used in making them. He said that he hasn’t used any kind of chemical or toxic element. He and his fellow sculptors have made over 30-40 Ganesha idols this year. The demand for Ganesha idols in Mangaluru is not high but he expects that it increases in the future.

Not just the eco-friendly Ganesha idols, paper pencils, and paper pens have also been made with different seeds. In a 10-day festival, every year people take Lord Ganesha to their homes and pandals to celebrate his birth with complete joy and happiness. It is believed that doing this brings peace and prosperity into homes and lives of people.

Ganesh Chaturthi is highly celebrated in Mumbai where the most famous Sarvajanik Ganapati Lal Bagcha Raja is kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai.