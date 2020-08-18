Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in the Bhadrapada month’s fourth day of bright fortnight. As per the beliefs, Lord Ganesha was born on this day during Madhyahan Kaal on Monday in Swati Nakshatra and Leo ascendant. That’s why this one is considered as the main Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi honors the birthday of Lord Ganesh. On this day, beautiful handcrafted icons of the Lord are introduced both in homes and in public. Prana Pratishtha is performed to conjure the intensity of the divinity into the symbol, trailed by a 16 stage custom known as Shodashopachara Puja. During the custom, different contributions including desserts, coconuts, and blossoms are made to the symbol. The custom ought to be performed at a promising time around early afternoon, known as Madhyahna, when Lord Ganesh is accepted to have been conceived.

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat

1. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi when it is occuring during the Madhyahan Kaal.

2. If the festival is celebrated on Sunday or Tuesday, it is known as Maha Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat & Puja Vidhi

1. The one who are fasting must take the idol of Ganesha made of gold, copper, mud, etc. after getting over with the daily morning rituals.

2. After filling a new Kalash with water, cover its mouth with a new cloth and place Ganesha ji over it.

3. After offering vermillion and Durva, bring 21 Laddoos as the food. Keeping 5 Laddoos for Ganesh Ji, offer rest of them to the Brahmins and poor people.

4. Lord Ganesha must be worshiped in the evening. After chanting Ganesh Chaturthi Katha, Chalisa, and Aarti, offer water to the Moon and don”t look at it.

5. On this day, Siddhi Vinayak embodiment of Ganesha is worshipped.