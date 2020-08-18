Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in the Bhadrapada month’s fourth day of bright fortnight. As per the beliefs, Lord Ganesha was born on this day during Madhyahan Kaal on Monday in Swati Nakshatra and Leo ascendant. That’s why this one is considered as the main Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi honors the birthday of Lord Ganesh. On this day, beautiful handcrafted icons of the Lord are introduced both in homes and in public. Prana Pratishtha is performed to conjure the intensity of the divinity into the symbol, trailed by a 16 stage custom known as Shodashopachara Puja. During the custom, different contributions including desserts, coconuts, and blossoms are made to the symbol. The custom ought to be performed at a promising time around early afternoon, known as Madhyahna, when Lord Ganesh is accepted to have been conceived.
Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat
1. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi when it is occuring during the Madhyahan Kaal.
2. If the festival is celebrated on Sunday or Tuesday, it is known as Maha Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat & Puja Vidhi
1. The one who are fasting must take the idol of Ganesha made of gold, copper, mud, etc. after getting over with the daily morning rituals.
2. After filling a new Kalash with water, cover its mouth with a new cloth and place Ganesha ji over it.
3. After offering vermillion and Durva, bring 21 Laddoos as the food. Keeping 5 Laddoos for Ganesh Ji, offer rest of them to the Brahmins and poor people.
4. Lord Ganesha must be worshiped in the evening. After chanting Ganesh Chaturthi Katha, Chalisa, and Aarti, offer water to the Moon and don”t look at it.
5. On this day, Siddhi Vinayak embodiment of Ganesha is worshipped.
According to the convictions, Lord Krishna endured the fault of taking Syamantak Mani. Seeing his horrible condition, Narada Ji educated him that he had seen the Moon unintentionally upon the arrival of Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi. That is the reason he got offended. Additionally, Narada educated him that on this very day, Ganesha had reviled Moon. That is the reason, one who sees Moon on this day gets accused and offended. On Narada’s proposal, Krishna played out the quick of Ganesh Chaturthi (additionally known as Vinayagar Chaturthi) and disposed of the revile. Henceforth, one who reveres and diets on this day, disposes of the considerable number of charges.
In Indian culture, Ganesha is considered as the supplier of training and insight; destructor of obstacles; benedictory; supplier of security, Siddhi, thriving, force, and respect. In spite of the fact that Vainayiki Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi are commended each month during brilliant and dim fortnight individually, yet this yearly Vinayaka Chavithi is considered most promising in light of the fact that Ganesha had showed up on this day. On the off chance that this Ganesh Chaturti falls on Tuesday, it is considered as Angarak Chaturthi, which enables the admirer in getting the chance to free of the considerable number of sins and reviles. In the event that this Sankatahara Chaturthi falls on Sunday, it is additionally considered very promising.