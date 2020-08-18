Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Muhurat Time in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Puja Time in India: Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, celebrated with great zeal, in many states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The rituals vary in different parts of the country.However, this year the festival will be a softened affair as there are Covid-19 restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be praised on Saturday, 22 August this year. Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the appearance of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The celebration is set apart with the establishment of Ganesh dirt icons secretly in homes, or freely on elaborate pandals. Perceptions incorporate reciting of Vedic songs and Hindu messages, for example, supplications and fasting. The celebration closes on the tenth day after beginning, when the symbol is conveyed in an open parade with music and gathering reciting, at that point inundated in a close by waterway, for example, a stream or ocean. In Mumbai alone, around 150,000 sculptures are submerged every year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date and Time

Chaturthi tithi begins at 11:02 pm on August 21

Chaturthi tithi ends at 7:57 pm on August 22

Ganesh Visarjan is on September 1

As per the Amanta as well as Purnimanta Hindu schedule, Ganesh Chaturthi is seen on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi or the fourth day of the fortnight between the new moon and the full moon of Bhadrapada. Amanta and Purnimanta are the two essential units of the Hindu schedule utilized in India.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Shubh Muhurat Time in other cities

Mumbai: 11.25 am to 1:57 pm

Pune: 11.21 am to 1:53 pm

New Delhi: 11.06 am to 1:42 pm

Chennai: 10.57 am to 1:27 pm

Jaipur: 11.12 am to 1.47 pm

Hyderabad: 11.03 am to 1:34 pm

Gurgaon: 11.07 am to 1:42 pm

Chandigarh: 11:07 AM to 01:44 PM

Kolkata: 10:23 am to 12.56 pm

Bengaluru: 11.08 am to 1.37 pm

Ahmedabad: 11.26 am to 1:59 pm

Noida: 11.05 am to 1:41 pm

Lord Ganesha’s 8 forms also called Ashta Vinayaka

Vakratunda

Ekadanta

Mahodara

Gajanana

Lambodara

Vikata

Vighnaraja

Dhumravarna

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 time to avoid Moon sighting

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are advised not to see the Moon. Therefore, one must not look at the sky between 9:24 AM to 09:46 PM.

Modak, Til and Jaggery Laddu, Besan Laddu, and Motichoor Laddu are some of the popular dishes made during Ganesh Chaturti puja celebration.

