Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes, quotes, images for Whatsapp DP and Facebook status: Ganesh Chaturthi, will fall on 22nd August in 2020. The festival is also called the Ganeshotsav, and is one of the largest Hindu festivals in India. It goes on for 10 days, and celebrates the day that Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, was born. Lord Ganesha is also called the remove rof obstacles, and the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It falls in August or September, as it must fall on the 4th day of Bhadrapada, the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The festival is celebrated both inside and outside the home: every home has an idol of Lord Ganesha, and worshipper travel to pandals and worship larger than life idols.

Ganesha is known to be fond of sweet foods, so a steamed or fried dumpling called modak is served during Ganesh Chaturthi. It is made of jaggery, and coconut.

At the end of the festival, the idol is immersed in water, to signify that Gnesha has returned to his parent son Mount Kailash.

Here are some of the best Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, messages, greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook to share with your loved ones:

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh,

Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world,

Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 images Whatsapp DP, Facebook Status:

