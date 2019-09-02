Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with massive devotion and joy all over the country. It is a 10 day-long festival in which devotees worship Lord Ganesha and establish his sculpture in huge pandals. Here are the best Bollywood songs that will boost your celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi also popular as Vinayak Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated during the Hindu month of Bhadra, which generally falls between August and September. Lord Ganesha symbolizes prosperity and good fortune.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks special importance in heart of every Hindu as it is a 10 day-long festival in which devotees worship Lord Ganesha and establish his sculpture in huge pandals where apart from worship many programs like dance, music are performed and songs are the most prominent part of the celebration and Bollywood has given many songs that enhance the celebration of this prominent festival.

Here is the compilation of famous songs from Bollywood that marks celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Dard Ka Rishta

One of the most favorite Ganpati songs is the Ganpati Bappa Morya from Sunil Dutt’s movie Dard Ka Rishta which was released in the year 1982. The heart-melting track depicts a father’s attempts to cure his daughter’s cancer. The song was composed by great composer RD Burman and sung by Hariharan.

Sindoor Laal Chadayo: Vaastav

This song is basically an arti which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and it stunningly captures the essence of the festival and touches the spirits and has Marathi feel in it. The song is played at the time of climax in the movie Vaastav in which Sanjay Dutt was in the lead role. The film was one of the greatest hits of Sanjay Dutt.

Deva Sree Ganesha: Agneepath

In the song Deva Sree Ganesha, Hrithik Roshan’s character worships Lord Ganesha through his mesmerizing and enthusiastic dance moves. The song was composed by Ajay Atul with heart touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Mourya Re: Don

The aura created by Shah Rukh Khan or popularly known as the King Khan of Bollywood in the song Morya Re of the movie Don is one of the evergreen tracks. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen enjoying the festival in the streets of Mumbai and it was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Dhagala Lagali: Dream Girl

Dream Girl, the latest upcoming movie of Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently released song Dhagala Lagali is definitely going to make you groove. The track is inspired from the Marathi song Dhagala Lagali Kala and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in traditional Marathi attire.