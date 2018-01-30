A student from George Washington University has discovered the Kno-Nap napkin that will help an individual to detect drug out of his\her drink. This Kno-Nap napkin will aware and empower one against unwanted drugs or drug-facilitated crimes. This invention can help many people who often leave their drinks at the bar counters and parties.

People often leave their drinks unattended at the bar counters or parties, which gives a chance to mischievous people to add drugs and put your lives in danger. In order to avoid you from such occurrences and to save from troublesome situations, where the victim could face drug-facilitated crimes, like sexual assault or otherwise attacks, a student of Washington DC has discovered a napkin that will detect drugs in your drink. KNONAP, a napkin discovered by Washington DC student will help you to detect drugs in drinks to avoid any untoward incident that may your life in danger.

Danya Sherman, a junior at George Washington University in DC, created the KnoNap after a friend drugged and assaulted her while she was studying abroad in Spain. “It was the first time I actually became aware of the issue and it became very personal,” says Danya Sherman. Taking a note after witnessing her own experience, she came up with an idea to discover KnoNap. Addressing a class called Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership, she stated that Kno-Nap is a napkin that is capable of testing 26 most commonly used drugs.

“The Napkin That Knows,” is ingenious and capable of preventing and protecting people from date rape. “Each napkin looks and acts like a regular napkin. The only thing is that on each corner, you just take a drop of your drink, and if there’s drug presence indicated, there’ll be a clear colour change next to where you put your drink.” And the napkin is capable of testing for “a class of drugs called Benzodiazepines. Those include Rohypnol, Xanax, Valium – the drugs that are commonly used on and around college campuses as rape drugs.” She added.

KnoNap product has received funding from the George Washington University and her goal is to push for the social change that will bring awareness to the issue and empower individuals to be safe.