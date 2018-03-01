For all those, who are planning on having too many drinks while celebrating Holi then you must have an idea about alcohol poisoning too. To avoid it, here are some of the points written to get yourself saved from the life-threatening emergency and have a safe and colourful Holi.

Hoil, one of the most awaited festivals in India. As the month has started, one can actually spot the colours in the air as it has brought the festival with it. When most of you have already planned the entire celebration there are some factors which should be taken care of. Most of the guys, who are planning to drink on this festive occasion, should avoid having too many drinks. Well, if you are not aware of alcohol poisoning then you need to have a fair idea of the term to keep yourself safe during and after the festival. So all of you who are planning to go on a drinking binge, or going to try some new cocktail then just give a quick look at the points written down here. We have listed down the symptoms and the steps to cure the alcohol poisoning.

Alcohol poisoning and its symptoms:

At first, understand the fact that it is serious and a life-threatening emergency. There are no hard and fast rules about what quantity alcohol will affect you. There is no minimum amount of alcohol that someone should consume to avoid alcohol poisoning. It occurs when a person consumes too much alcohol which floods the bloodstream and begins to affect areas of the brain that control vital physical functions like breathing, heart rate, and temperature. However, the one who has affected by it does not have any sense left to save him so the written below points will help you understand that your friend is suffering from alcohol poisoning:

The one who suffers from alcohol overdose becomes unresponsive to your voice, shaking or pinching. Their skin becomes numb.

Their face becomes pale and body goes cold.

He will face difficulty while breathing.

Mental confusion is there with chances of coma too.

Vomiting and stumbling is another major symptom of alcohol poisoning.

Now, if you know the symptoms, you have to take some immediate actions to help the one who is suffering from it. At first, just know the fact that he could not get better by himself. You need a medical professional to get safe help for someone who is experiencing symptoms of alcohol poisoning. Till the time you get medical help these are the steps to help your friend get cured:

Help your friend remain awake.

Put a jacket on them to keep them warm

Let them drink water

Keep a track on their breathing

Stay by their side

With proper care, the alcohol poisoning can be taken cared off. However, in some cases, there are chances of some internal damage, coma, and even death. So, this Holi avoid binge drinking and stay safe. And last but not the least have a safe and happy Holi!