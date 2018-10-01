Google on Monday honoured Dr Govinda Venktaswamy on his 100th birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle. Dr Govinda Venktaswamy was born on Octobre 1, 1918 in Vadamalapuram, Tamil Nadu and vigorously worked towards the disability of blindness, throughout his lifetime. He was also honoured with Padmashree Award.

On the occasion of Dr Govinda Venkataswamy’s 100th birthday anniversary, Google has dedicated its doodle to the Indian ophthalmologist. Dr Govinda Venkataswamy was born on October 1, 1918, in the Vadamalapuram village of Virudhunagar District in Tamil Nadu. He devoted his life to help the blind and to eliminate the needless blindness.

The story behind the successful ophthalmologist Govindappa Venkataswamy has a gloomy anecdote, which motivated him towards his passion to become a solution provider to the disability.

He was born in the farmers family and was the eldest one out of 5 children. He used to walk 2 kilometres daily to reach the school and his early lessons were written in sand from the riverbed.

By the age of 10, he lost three cousins due to pregnancy-related complications and there was no doctor in the village to treat them, which encouraged him to become a doctor.

In his young days, he followed the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo.

At the age of 30, the renowned Indian ophthalmologist Venkataswamy was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Despite his health issues, he didn’t stop his explorations. In order to remove cataracts, he learnt the surgery skills to remove cataracts, which is the leading cause of blindness.

As per a Google post, he was popularly known as Dr V to his colleagues and patients. He founded the Aravind Eye Hospital. The hospital was started as an 11-bed facility and later grew into a wide network of clinics. The clinics were set up with an aim of providing life-changing care to the nation’s citizens who are struggling with high rates of blindness.

The post further added, Dr V who could perform 100 surgeries in a day, addressed the problem of blindness in a holistic fashion. In several rural parts of India, he set up eye camps, a rehab centre for blind people, and a training program for ophthalmic assistants.

In 1973, Venkataswamy was honoured with Padmashree award for his outstanding service to the nation. He took his last breath on July 7, 2006, at the age of 87.

