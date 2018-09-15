Google doodle pays tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya: Google on Saturday (September 15) dedicated its doodle to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his 157th birth anniversary. Visvesvaraya had served the Diwan of Mysore from 1912-1918 and was also known as a great engineer, scholar and a statesman.

Google on Saturday (September 15) dedicated its doodle to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his 157th birth anniversary. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya the 19th Diwan of Mysore who served for the post from 1912-1918. Visvesvaraya was also known as an engineer, scholar and a statesman. Google doodle paid the tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by putting an image of him with a building wall in the background, establishing his once held position as the Diwan of Mysore.

Visvesvaraya was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955. For his dedication and work for people’s good, he was known as the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V.

As a mark of tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India. During his time, he played the role of the chief engineer in the construction project of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district. He had also served as chief engineer in building the flood protection system in Hyderabad.

According to Google doodle, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya life’s motto was “work is worship”. Immersing himself into the art of engineering, Sir Visvesvarayahis was known for designing irrigation projects and was known in the world for his talent.

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya had spent the earlier days of his childhood in Muddenahalli which lies in the south-western region in Karnataka. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya father was a Sanskrit scholar who believed in simple living.

Sir Visvesvaraya grabbed his Civil Engineering license from the University of Bombay. Soon after completing his education, he started working at a government’s public work division and later joined Indian Irrigation Commission.

