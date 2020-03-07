Happy Holi 2020 wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in Gujarati, Best Happy Holi Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS to help to wish your friends, family and closed ones Happy Holi 2020.

Happy Holi 2020 wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in Gujarati, Best Happy Holi Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS: Holi is an auspicious festival of India symbolizing the arrival of spring by spreading love and brotherhood around the corner. Holi also gives out the message that good deeds are always appreciated over the evil ones. Holi lasts for nearly two days, and its preparation can be seen from one month where women start making snacks and pappad. Biding goodbye to the chilled winter season Holi marks the commencement of Rang Panchami.

On the very first day of its arrival, Holi is known to be celebrated as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. Participants on this day believe that by igniting a bonfire on Holika Dahan air gets purified and cleaned up, spreading peace, love, and brotherhood everywhere.

The next day remarks the arrival of the main festival, Holi where people of all ages are seen playing Holi with the help of water balloons, color guns, applying gulaal over each other. Everyone forgets their pasts and by keeping aside their grief, worries and past feuds rejoin to celebrate the victory over evil deeds.

In the Northern states of India, residents believe that Holi is celebrated to recall the love between Hindu Deity Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. At many places, old people celebrate Holi buy chanting songs and worshiping their gods.

Happy Holi 2020 wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in Gujarati, Best Happy Holi Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS

Abir gulal to bahana hai

duriya dilo se mitana hai..

to kaisa ye shrmana hai

holi aj manana hai…

happy holi ………..Happy Holi Suvichar

હું જ્યાં જ્યાં જોવું છું,

મને તારો ચહેરો દેખાય છે…

એમાં તારો વાંક નથી,

કેમ કે બધા ચહેરા આજે રંગેલા છે….

રાધાના રંગ અને કૃષ્ણની પિચકારી

પ્યારના રંગો થી રંગી દો દુનિયા સારી

આ રંગ ના સમજે ધર્મ ના મજહબ

મુબારક સૌને ખુશીઓથી ભરેલી હોળી.

Aavo Mnaviye Holi no tyohar, Pichkarithi bhri pyaar,

Aaj Mosam che aapna ni sathe malvano,

To Gulal sathe thy jao Taiyaar, Holi ni Subhkamna Sathe

Best Happy Holi 2020 Images for Whatsapp status, Wallpapers, SMS Pictures in Gujarati Language

