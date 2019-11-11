Gurunanak Jayanti 2019: Gurnanak Jayanti is celebrated all over the world amongst Sikh community with great enthusiasm. Here are the 10 best sayings of Sikh Guru.

Gurunanak Jayanti 2019: Gurupurab also is known as Gur Parv or Gurunanak Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals among the Sikh community all over the world. November 12, 2019, is dedicated to the first Sikh Guru played a major role in spreading Sikhism all over the country. It is also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. This year, it is going to be more special as it will 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

As per the norms of Sikhism, festivities around the birth anniversary of the 10 Sikh gurus. After Guru Gobind Singh who was tenth Guru of Sikhism, Adi Granth or Guru Granth Sahib which has all the sayings and writing of the Guru is considered as the Guru.

Here is the list of top 10 sayings of the first Guru of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev: