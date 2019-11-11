Gurunanak Jayanti 2019: Gurupurab also is known as Gur Parv or Gurunanak Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals among the Sikh community all over the world. November 12, 2019, is dedicated to the first Sikh Guru played a major role in spreading Sikhism all over the country. It is also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. This year, it is going to be more special as it will 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
As per the norms of Sikhism, festivities around the birth anniversary of the 10 Sikh gurus. After Guru Gobind Singh who was tenth Guru of Sikhism, Adi Granth or Guru Granth Sahib which has all the sayings and writing of the Guru is considered as the Guru.
Here is the list of top 10 sayings of the first Guru of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev:
- Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.
- Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.
- If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.
- Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don’t understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian?
- Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.
- Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth – these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.
- Asceticism doesn’t lie in mere words; He is an ascetic who treats everyone alike. Asceticism doesn’t lie in visiting burial places; it lies not in wandering about nor in bathing at places of pilgrimage. Asceticism is to remain pure amidst impurities.
- Owing to ignorance of the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.
- I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance.
- That one plant should be sown and another be produced cannot happen; whatever seed is sown, a plant of that kind even comes forth.