Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: The festival of Guru Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community all over the world with great enthusiasm. The founder of Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev was born on Kartik Poornima in the month of Kartik as per the Nanakshahi calendar in 1469in a village named as Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, which is now a part of Pakistan. As per the gregorian calendar, the Guru Prakash Utsav will be celebrated on November 12, 2019. This year’s Guru Nanak Jayanti has high significance as it is going to mark the 550th anniversary of the first-ever Sikh Guru.
People all around the globe who follow Sikhism enjoy the day with a lot of zest. On the occasion of Guru Prakash Utsav, Here are the best inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev which one can implement in daily life:
- If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.
- Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth – these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.
- Asceticism doesn’t lie in mere words; He is an ascetic who treats everyone alike. Asceticism doesn’t lie in visiting burial places; it lies not in wandering about nor in bathing at places of pilgrimage. Asceticism is to remain pure amidst impurities.
- Owing to ignorance of the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.
- The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman, is visibly the cause.
- Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants.
- I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance
- I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.
- That one plant should be sown and another be produced cannot happen; whatever seed is sown, a plant of that kind even comes forth.
- Whatever be the qualities of the man with whom a woman is united according to the law, such qualities even she assumes, like a river, united with the ocean.