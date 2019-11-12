Sikhs, across India and all over the world are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev. Here are the insight into the life of the first guru of the Sikhs.

Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of the Sikhs and the founder of Sikhism has now reached his 550th birth anniversary. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Parva or Prakash Parva. Guru Nanak was born in a village in Punjab called Talwandi which located on the banks of river Ravi in current Pakistan. Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 on an auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday is the most important and the biggest festival for the Sikh people. Guru Nanak was born in a Sikh family. His father’s name was Kalyan or Mehta Kalu Ji and his mother’s name was Trupti Devi.

From early childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was calm and composed in nature and had a lot of curiosity in religious activities. He was believed to be rich in special powers and considered as an extra-ordinary child since childhood. He was sent to Gurukul for his study but in a few days after examining his knowledge Guru Nanak’s teacher soon understood his special talent.

Guru Nanak dev got married at the age of 16 with Sulkani, who was a resident of Lakhauki of Gurdaspur district of Punjab. He had two sons Lakhmi Chand and Srichand. After their birth, Nanak Ji came out on pilgrimage. He went to Arabia, Persia, Afghanistan to know different people and their cultures. Mardana, Lahna, Ramdas, and Bala also accompanied the first Sikh guru in his journey.

Guru Nanak went to many places and opposed the social malpractices and prejudices performed by people. He believed that idol worship is pointless and always against orthodox thinking. He spent the last years of his life in Kartarpur, Pakistan, which is a sacred place for the Sikhs. Guru Nanak Dev died on September 22, 1539.

