Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Hundreds of devotees in the Golden Temple took a holy bath on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The whole world is celebrating the birthday of the first Sikh community Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary. from the early morning, devotees chant slogans and offer prayers on a special day to get blessings for themselves.

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav is the most auspicious day for the Sikhs. People offer prayers in the Gurdwaras. Sikh devotees read Paath in the early morning and organize many events while dressing themselves in traditional kurtas.

Guru Nanak is considered as one of the important figures who spread the message of peace and his teachings around the world. His teachings and sayings have been collected together in the form of a holy book called Guru Granth Sahib, which is considered as the holy book for Sikhs.

The holy book focusses on women’s security and equality. It stated that men and women should have equal opportunities in terms of rights. It also focussed on how the Sikh community should help each other and other people who are in need.

The same day is also celebrated as the Kartik Purnima where hundreds of Hindu devotees took a holy dip at Naya Ghat on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya. The festival is also known as Dev Deepawali. The month is considered as auspicious by Hindus. The biggest event will be held in Varanasi where around 31 lakh diyas will be lit up to celebrate the event.

