Today is the 550th birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev. This is the most auspicious day for the Sikhs. Know the history of how Guru Nanak became the first Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Dev is the first Guru of Sikhs. As per the Hindu calendar, he was born on the full moon of the month of Kartik in a small village called Talwandi. Sikhs celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev as the Guru Nanak Jayanti and it is considered as the most auspicious day in Sikhism.

It was said that Guru Nanak Dev was very calm and composed from his early childhood. When his aides were all into sports and other stuff, Guru Nanak used to spend hours doing meditating.

Due to his curiosity toward religious activities, his parents were worried and his father sent him to Gurukul to read. But Guru Nanak Dev’s teacher soon understood that he is an avatar of God and the God himself sent him to give the World his knowledge. Guru Nanak was sent to a cleric to learn the religious study.

It is said that to gain knowledge Guru Nanak left his home and explored many places. He traveled Persia, Arabia, Afghanistan and several parts of India. After his sermon, Guru Nanak Dev preached Nirgun Upasana by Kabi in Punjab and thus become the first Guru of the Sikh religion.

Some inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev:

If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but Him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.

Speak only that which will bring you honor.

Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit.

Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

The world is a drama, staged in a dream

ALOS READ: Dev Deepavali 2019: Hotels in Kashi booked one year early for the festival, check details

Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status