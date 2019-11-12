Pakistan unveiled a commemorative stamp for Guru Nanak Dev for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan released the stamp on November 30 with its cresent on it.

Pakistan released a commemorative stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary. The stamps were unveiled a few days before the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru. The stamp has an image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan Shri Nankana Sahib and priced at 8 Pakistani rupees.

The commemorative stamp has been issued after getting the approval of the prime minister of the country Imran Khan. After Khan’s approval, the Pakistan post has released the commemorative postage stamps.

Pakistan Post also established posts in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur complexes to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims. The commemorative post stamps for Guru Nanak is available in both post offices.

The tickets were available for sale from the opening day of Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor has been opened with a grand event on November 9.

India and Pakistan signed an agreement on October 24 on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which pave the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor connects with Gurudaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak shrine to Kartarpur’s Darbar Sahib Gurdwara.

The tickets were available for sale in all post offices of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. These tickets will also be available for sale in 192 countries via Universal Postal Union. The Pakistan government had also released a coin on October 30 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This coin was available at the Kartarpur Sahib along with the postal stamp of the Sikh Guru for the traveling pilgrims, reports said.

ALSO READ: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace and communal harmony on Parv Prakash

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Devotees take holy dip at Golden Temple

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: From PM Modi to Amit Shah, here’s how nation remembers the first Sikh Guru