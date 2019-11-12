Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sonia Gandhi tweeted that Guru Nanak's teachings are of eternal relevance and hold universal and timeless importance adding that his teachings cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev appeals the people to maintain communal harmony in the country. Conveying her greetings and wishes to Sikh brothers and sisters in India and around the world, the Congress president said one must abide by Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness.

She said Guru Nanak’s teachings are of eternal relevance as they hold universal and timeless significance and cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides.

Quoting the first Sikh guru, Sonia wrote that the Guru Nanak’s teachings hold as much relevance as it was 500 years ago when he began his journey to spread the message of brotherhood, love and peace. She added that the world needs to follow his teachings to ensure everyone lives in harmony.

Message from Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/8BymBL23bO — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2019

The Congress president concluded by saying that everyone should resolve to follow Guru Nanak’s ideals of humanism and social equality that insist on a peaceful and just society.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeting everyone on Parv Prakash saying there was no job bigger than service. She added that religion primarily teaches humanity and respecting women.

Priyanka asserted that the country needs a leader like Guru Nanak who thumped his mark in the world through his teachings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their wishes on the pious occasion. Devotees in large numbers have thronged the Golden Temple, officially known as Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti as they offer prayers and take a holy plunge in the sarovar (pond) as a tribute to the Sikh Guru.

Many pilgrims have expressed contentment over the opening of Kartarpur corridor as they hope to visit the corridor next year on Parv Prakash. The corridor connects the shrines of Dera Guru Nanak Sahib and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.