Gurupurab is being celebrated by the Sikhs across India and abroad. It is the 550th birth anniversary of the first guru of the Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev. Here are 5 picturesque Gurdwaras located in Delhi.

Gurupurab celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak. This year the followers of Sikhism are ready to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Several events with the likes of kirtans and Langars are to take place at different places.

The celebrations start with early morning processions or Prabhat Pheris which commence two days before the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev. A day before the Guru Nanak Jayanti, a Nagarkirtan or road procession carries out by the followers of the first Guru of Sikhism. In the procession, a Sikh flag, which is known as Nishan Sahib and the Palki of the Guru Granth Sahib carried across the streets.

A look at 5 Gurdwaras you must in this auspicious day:

1. Bangla Sahib Gurudwara: Bangla Sahib is one of the most sacred places for the Sikhs. It located in Delhi and known for its association with the eighth Sikh guru, Guru Har Krishan. Devotees will find a Sarovar inside the Gurdwara premise.

2. Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: It also located in the national capital. It is the martyrdom place of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. It was built in 1783 by Baghel Singh Dhaliwal.

3. Moti Bagh Sahib Gurudwara: Located at Moti Bagh, in Soth Delhi. This is the place where Guru Govind Singh and his aides were stopped when entering Delhi in 1707.

4. Damdama Sahib Gurudwara: It is another famous Gurdwara of the national capital. Located in Nizamuddin East, it is where Bahadur Shah and Guru Gobind Singh Ji met. It was built in 1783.

5. Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: It is situated in Pandit Pant Marg, it is where the headless body of Guru Tegh Bahadur was cremated. His head was taken to Anandpur, Punjab, where his son Guru Govind Singh Ji became the 10th guru of the Sikhs.

