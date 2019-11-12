Guru Nanak jayanti 2019: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals amongst the Sikh community present all over the world as it marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru who played a major role in spreading Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. This year, it is going to be Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Aniversary. Sikhism is one of the most followed religions of major religions of the world, spread in various countries. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as one of the most pious festivals of the Sikh community. In the current year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 12, 2019, as it is Kartik Poornima on that day.

Guru Nanak Dev was born in a village known as Rai Bhoi di Talwandi. As of now, it is popularly known as Nankana Sahib situated near Lahore, Pakistan. Guru Nanak Dev created a number of political, spiritual and social platforms on the principles of goodness, virtue, and quality. The teachings of the first-ever Sikh Guru have been preserved in holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib. While a number of scholars and a few organizations believe that the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev should be celebrated on Vaisakhi which falls on April 14, 2019, as per the original Nanakshahi calendar. People are free to celebrate the festival on Full Moon Day of the Kartik month as it is a very old tradition.

To mark the festivities and celebration, people belonging to the Sikh community start doing pheris 15 days before the birth anniversary. Just two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akhand Path or continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is organized in various Gurdwaras. A day before the main celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a procession which is also known as Nagar Kirtan is organized.