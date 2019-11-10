Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in English: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and all over the world amongst the Sikh community. The Guru Nanak Jayanti or the Gurupurab as it marks the birth of Guru Nanak Ji. He was the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak was the first Sikh Guru who traveled across the globe to spread the message of teachings of god and peace.
He is termed as one of the most religious innovators of all time, Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi which is now in Pakistan. Guru Nanak has created a lot of spiritual, political and social platforms based on the principals of equality, virtue, and goodness which are written in the form of a total number of 974 hymns in the holy texts of Guru Granth Sahib. As per the beliefs of the Sikh religion, the holy and pious spirit of Nanak Dev descended upon each of the nine subsequent Gurus.
Here are the Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in English:
- As you walk with Guru, you walk in the light of Existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti
- Guru Nanak Jayanti is an auspicious day
To celebrate the glory of guru’s love
May all your dreams come true
May Guruji keep blessing you from heaven above.
- Guruji will bless us in joy and pain
For prayers never go in vain
Wish you a Happy Gurupurab oh dear friend
May our togetherness never end.
- Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism.
Let us all celebrate the glory of Guru Nanak Dev Ji
- Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring a lot of joy and happiness to your life Happy Gurpurab.
- Its Gurunanak Jayanti
And I wouldn’t miss saying
I am proud of being a Sikh
Today and every day.
Happy Gurupurab
- Live in the eternal bliss of Guruji’s care
And remember for you He is always there
Happy Gurunanak Jayanti.