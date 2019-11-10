Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in English: Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in India and amongst other communities too.

Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in English: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and all over the world amongst the Sikh community. The Guru Nanak Jayanti or the Gurupurab as it marks the birth of Guru Nanak Ji. He was the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak was the first Sikh Guru who traveled across the globe to spread the message of teachings of god and peace.

He is termed as one of the most religious innovators of all time, Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi which is now in Pakistan. Guru Nanak has created a lot of spiritual, political and social platforms based on the principals of equality, virtue, and goodness which are written in the form of a total number of 974 hymns in the holy texts of Guru Granth Sahib. As per the beliefs of the Sikh religion, the holy and pious spirit of Nanak Dev descended upon each of the nine subsequent Gurus.

Here are the Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in English: