Happy Halloween 2020: Amp up your Halloween celebrations with these Halloween 2020 wishes, quotes, gif, images, hd wallpapers, cute Halloween pictures for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Read on.

Happy Halloween 2020 wishes, quotes, gif, images, hd wallpapers, cute Halloween pictures for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: The countdown for Halloween is finally over. Celebrated on October 31 every year around the world, Halloween is not an Indian festival but has emerged as a fun-filled affair, especially for the kids, over the years. With elements like trick or treat, spooky outfits and house parties, Halloween has emerged as a day that brings together friends and families to make it a memorable event.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Halloween celebrations would be subdued this year and celebrated in accordance to social distancing guidelines. Even if we cannot attend a Halloween party this year, we can surely add fervor to Halloween celebrations by circulating Happy Halloween 2020 wishes, quotes, gif, images, HD wallpapers, cute Halloween pictures for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking about the history of Halloween, the festival dates back to around 2000 years. Marking the end of harvest season and beginning of harsh and cold winters, Halloween originated from an ancient festival of Samhain. Since Celtics celebrated their New Years’s Day on November 1, it was believed that the day before, i.e October 31, witnesses blurring of boundaries between the living and the dead. Hence, to ward off evil spirits, Celtic people lit bonfires and dressed up outfits made of animal skins.

Over the centuries, Celts came to be ruled by the Roman Empire, Pope Gregory designated November 1 as All Saints’ Day and October 31 came to be known as Halloween.

Take a look at Happy Halloween 2020 wishes, quotes, gif, images, hd wallpapers, cute Halloween pictures for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram:

“When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘tis near Halloween.”

— Unknown

“There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight.”

— Unknown

“It’s Halloween; everyone’s entitled to one good scare.”

— Brackett, Halloween

“When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.”

— Unknown

“On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park.”

— Nick Gordon

