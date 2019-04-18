Hanuman Jayanti 2019 wishes, messages, images, photos and wallpapers for Whatsapp & Facebook Status: The Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the Hindus in India and is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi started at 7:26 PM on April 18, 2019, and will end at 4:41 PM on April 19, 2019.

Hanuman Jayanti 2019 wishes, messages, images, photos and wallpapers for Whatsapp & Facebook Status: This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 19. Lord Hanuman is one of the most powerful God, as he saved the life of lord Laxman and also to be the most powerful lord. He is the son of wind-god, Pawan. In Hindu mythology, he has been recognised by various names like ‘Sankatmochan’, ‘Dukhbhanjan’, ‘Maruti Nandan’, ‘Pawanputra’, etc. He is so muscular that he lifted an entire mountain on his little finger to save the life of god Rama’s brother. Lord Hanuman is the admirer of Lord Rama who is the son of Dasrath and the king of Ayodhya.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Hindu calendar Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi begins at 7:26 pm on April 18 and it ends at 4:41 pm on April 19. In South India, this Jayanti celebrates on different dates like in Tamil Nadu this Jayanti is celebrated on the Margazhi month of Moola Nakshatra. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as Hanuman Vratam on the month of Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha.

On Hanuman Jayanti, people chant the Hanuman Chalisa of 40 verses. People used to go to Hanuman Mandir to worship Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama. People also recite lord Rama is believed to bring the devotees closer to Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman played a vital role and also played a major role in the battle with Ravana in Lanka. Ravana is the demon king of Lanka who abducted Lord Sita, the wife of Rama.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 wishes, messages, images, photos and wallpapers for Whatsapp & Facebook Status:

हनुमान लिपट जाये राम के चरण में

जब कष्ट हो तब हम आये आपकी शरण में

सीने में अपने राम को छुपा रखा है

हमने अपना पूरा जीवन आपको दे रखा है.

पहने लाल लंगोटा

हाथ में है सोटा

दुश्मन का करते हैं नाश

भक्तों को नहीं करते निराश.

आया जन्म दिवस राम भक्त हनुमान का,

अंजनीके लाल का, पवन पुत्र हनुमान का ,

बोलो सब मिलकर जयकार हनुमान की ,

सबको बधाई हो जन्म दिवस हनुमान की

हनुमान तुम बिन राम हैं अधूरे

करते तुमभक्तों के सपने पूरे

माँ अंजनी के तुम हो राजदुलारे

राम-सीता को लगते सबसे प्यारे.

बजरंग जिनका नाम है।

सत्संग जिनका काम है।

ऐसे हनमंत लाल को मेरा बारम्बार प्रणाम है ।।

हनुमान जी कृपा आप पर निरंतर बनी रहे इसी शुभ कामनाओं के साथ

हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभ कामनाए एवम् बधाईया

ये दुनिया जो रचे वो भगवान है

संकट जो दूर करे वो हनुमान है

जिससे रूठे ये सारा संसार है

बजरंगी करते उससे प्यार है.

