Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Lifestyle & Fashion»
  • Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

This International Day of Happiness, prioritize self-care, embrace positivity, and share joy with others.

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

International Day of Happiness


The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20 to promote positivity, well-being, and joy across the globe. Established by the United Nations in 2012, this special day encourages individuals to focus on mental health, personal growth, and spreading happiness in their communities.

As we observe this day, let’s explore some key habits for a happy life that can bring lasting joy and emotional well-being.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here are the 10 Habits to Lead a Happy Life

1. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity releases endorphins, also known as “happiness hormones,” which help reduce stress and improve mood. Whether it’s a daily walk, yoga, or gym workouts, staying active can boost overall well-being.

2. Avoid Toxic People

Surrounding yourself with positive influences is essential. Avoid those who spread negativity and focus on relationships that uplift and inspire you.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Reduce Screen Time

Excessive use of digital gadgets can increase stress and anxiety. Take regular breaks from social media and technology to improve focus and mental clarity.

4. Get Proper Sleep

A well-rested mind is a happy mind. Aim for at least 7–8 hours of sleep daily to enhance productivity, mood, and overall health.

5. Practice Gratitude

Express appreciation towards others by acknowledging their kindness. Gratitude can improve emotional well-being and strengthen relationships.

6. Spend Time with Friends and Family

Social connections are vital for happiness. Meet your loved ones, share experiences, and plan trips to create cherished memories.

7. Connect with Nature

Spending time outdoors reduces stress and enhances happiness. A simple walk in the park, gardening, or hiking can work wonders for mental peace.

8. Travel Solo and Practice Self-Care

Exploring new places alone allows self-reflection and growth. Take time to care for your mental and physical health.

9. Set Goals and Track Progress

Write down your short-term and long-term goals. Achieving small milestones brings a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

10. Listen to Music and Dance Freely

Music has the power to uplift moods. Dancing to your favorite tunes, even in your own unique style, can instantly boost happiness.

Happiness is a choice and a habit that can be cultivated daily. This International Day of Happiness, prioritize self-care, embrace positivity, and share joy with others. By following these simple habits for a happy life, you can lead a more fulfilling and meaningful existence.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Filed under

10 Habits International Day of Happiness

The International Day of

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International...
newsx

Trump Suggests US Could Run Ukraine’s Power Plants in Key Discussion with Zelenskyy
newsx

Champions Trophy 2025 Heroes Rewarded: BCCI Announces ₹58 Crore Cash Prize For Indian Cricket Team
newsx

IPL 2025 Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting! BCCI’s Rule Change Plan You Need...
Google is marking the arr

Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions
Fed Maintains Steady Rate

Fed Maintains Steady Rates, Indian Stock Market Adjusts to Global Sentiment Positively
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Suggests US Could Run Ukraine’s Power Plants in Key Discussion with Zelenskyy

Trump Suggests US Could Run Ukraine’s Power Plants in Key Discussion with Zelenskyy

Champions Trophy 2025 Heroes Rewarded: BCCI Announces ₹58 Crore Cash Prize For Indian Cricket Team

Champions Trophy 2025 Heroes Rewarded: BCCI Announces ₹58 Crore Cash Prize For Indian Cricket Team

IPL 2025 Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting! BCCI’s Rule Change Plan You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting! BCCI’s Rule Change Plan You Need...

Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions

Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions

Fed Maintains Steady Rates, Indian Stock Market Adjusts to Global Sentiment Positively

Fed Maintains Steady Rates, Indian Stock Market Adjusts to Global Sentiment Positively

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation