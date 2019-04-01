Happy April Fool's Day 2019: Celebrated on April 1, April Fools' Day is one festival that brings a lot of joy, excitement and laughter with it. On the occasion, friends and family pull pranks on each other that make everyone laugh out loud. Here is a curated list of funny messages, SMS, quotes, wishes and pranks that has been tried and tested by netizens over the years.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: April 1, celebrated as April Fools’ Day 2019, is one day on which you cannot afford to be carefree. Be it your friends, family, colleagues or even brands leave no stone unturned to pull your leg. After all, you would not want the tag of a fool all year. However, it isn’t so bad after all. April Fools Day is one day you can let go of your inhibitions and pull pranks that will make everyone laugh out loud.

Telling your boss that you cannot come to work, tricking your friends by telling them that you are getting married, to pretending to be a ghost or replacing adding literal salt to your siblings’ toothbrush, these are just some of the tried and tested April Fool pranks. While the day is not a national holiday (we wish it was), April Fools Day is one memorable day that is celebrated in all good humour and intention.

If you are away from your friends or family on this occasion, don’t fret. Here is a curated list of April Fools day 2019 wishes, images, messages, SMS and gifs that you can send them to bring a smile on their face.

Today, tomorrow and forever there will be one heart that would always beat for you.

You know Who is???

Your Own Stupid !!!

You want to know the best SMS of the year 1947

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Ha ha ha you fool

There wasn’t any mobile phone or SMS back in 1947.

Happy April Fool Day 2019

The best day to propose a girl is on April 1

If she accepts your proposal, you can be lucky

else just escape by saying April Fool.

But beware she can also fool you by saying “I love you too.”

31st March Or 1st april

Fool is Fool doesnt matter.

Wishing very happy, prosperous and joyful

Fool Day to the King of Fools.. 🙂

Companies all over the world take full opportunity of April Fool’s Day to leverage their brand and establish a bond with their consumers. Netflix India on Monday shared a video that seemed like the announcement of Sacred Games release date. However, as it turns out, the video segued into Friends and suggested that the audience can watch that until the new season of Sacred Games releases.

Read More