A perfect way of celebrating of Baisakhi includes singing of Baisakhi songs and performing Baisakhi dance. Young boys sing famous Baisakhi songs and bhangra and gidda are the folk dances that are performed. Take a look at our collection of Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

On Baisakhi, the tenth leader of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh was made the Guru who raised the army of Sikhs. Lauding the day with utmost fun and singing of Baisakhi songs and performing Baisakhi dance, the day falls on April 13 every year. It is also marked as the formation Khalsa Pant and marks the beginning of the Hindu Solar New Year.

Share heartfelt Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts with your family and friends in order to make them feel special and loved. Also, don’t forget to visit the nearest temple or Gurudwara to thank god for the harvest. So grab your phone and share our latest collection of Baisakhi messages and greetings.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment.

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste, marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste, baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste. Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

May you be able to sing the song of happiness! May you blossom like the fresh beautiful flowers! May your each day make you stronger! I wish you always walk on the path of truthfulness Happy Baisakhi!!