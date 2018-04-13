Marking as the new of Sikh year and formation of Khalsa Pant(the warrior group of Sikhs). On Baisakhi, the tenth leader of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh was made the Guru who raised the army of Sikhs. Take a look at the given below a list of Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in Punjabi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

A perfect way of celebrating of Baisakhi includes singing of Baisakhi songs and performing Baisakhi dance. Young boys sing famous Baisakhi songs and bhangra and gidda are the folk dances that are performed. One of the most important festivals of Sikhism, it falls on April 13 every year.

Although, there are various ways of lauding the day but in some parts of India, Baisakhi is celebrated by dancing, attending melas and having good food. People visit Gurudwaras and temples to thank god for the harvest. If you are putting up in another country and are willing to wish your family and friends, simply take a look at our collection of Baisakhi messages and wishes to share with near and dear ones in order to make them feel special and loved.

Take a look at the given below a list of Happy Baisakhi messages and wishes in Punjabi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Baisakhi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:

Mere Dostan te Saheliyon nu

Mere verre te parjaya nu

Mere peena te jijeyan nu

Mere walo vaisakhi di lakh lakh wadhaayi hove ji

Khalsa Mero Roop Hain Khaas, Khalsey Main Hun Karu Niwas”

Khalsa Panth De Sajna Diwas Di Lakh Lakh Wadhayi hove j

Rabb Har Saal Ehoji Baisakhi Lyaavey

Mennu milyaa meraa maahi mele vich Rabb har saal ehoji baisakhi lyaavey Baisakhi

Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea

Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea

Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji…

Aj Baisakhi di eh shubh Kaddi

tuhade te tuhade parivar waste khushiyan

te Hasse da amber lagade

