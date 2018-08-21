Happy Eid al-Adha, Bakrid 2018: On the eve of the festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, people of the Muslim community are all geared up to celebrate the occasion in full spirit and by practising their traditional norms. Eid al-Adha one of the two Islamic festivals which are celebrated worldwide and is also considered holier of the two. It is celebrated to mark and remember Ibrahim’s (Abraham – Father of Prophets) agreeing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. However, Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.
Happy Eid al-Adha 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics
- Happy Bakra Eid: May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep me in your prayers. Happy Eid al-Adha 2018.
- I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid ul Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all people around the globe.
- Happy Bakra Eid: May your plate of life be full of sweet sewaiyyan topped with nuts of happiness. May you have a happy Eid.
- Eid means
E – Embrace with open heart
I – Inspire with impressive attitude
D – Distribute pleasure to all
Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices,
alleviates your sufferings,
and forgives your transgressions.
Eid Mubarak!