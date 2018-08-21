Happy Eid al-Adha, Bakrid 2018: On the eve of the festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, people of the Muslim community are all geared up to celebrate the occasion in full spirit and by practising their traditional norms. People in this advance age of technology use Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and shayari to wish Eid UL Adha to wish their loved ones, family and friends.

Happy Eid al-Adha, Bakrid 2018: On the eve of the festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, people of the Muslim community are all geared up to celebrate the occasion in full spirit and by practising their traditional norms. Eid al-Adha one of the two Islamic festivals which are celebrated worldwide and is also considered holier of the two. It is celebrated to mark and remember Ibrahim’s (Abraham – Father of Prophets) agreeing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. However, Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics

Happy Bakra Eid: May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep me in your prayers. Happy Eid al-Adha 2018.

I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid ul Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all people around the globe.

Happy Bakra Eid: May your plate of life be full of sweet sewaiyyan topped with nuts of happiness. May you have a happy Eid.

Eid means

E – Embrace with open heart

I – Inspire with impressive attitude

D – Distribute pleasure to all

Eid Mubarak!

